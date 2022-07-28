Clariti Gets Featured in Website Planet
Wide-ranging interview explains how Clariti brings clarity to team communications.
Hackensack, NJ, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CCE Technologies, Inc., a technology startup based in Hackensack, New Jersey, was featured extensively in Website Planet, a premier online publication that showcases exciting new technologies, to discuss its flagship business productivity software, Clariti.
In a wide-ranging interview with Clariti’s V.P. Sales & Marketing, Vinay Wagle, Miguel Amado from Website Planet discussed how Clariti was changing the face of team communications, especially in an environment where people deal with multiple channels of communication, files and information that can get overwhelming. Vinay explained how Clariti brings order and clarity to internal and external team communications via its unique workspace idea.
“It was exciting to be selected to feature in Website Planet that has hundreds of thousands of readers. I had a chance to have an honest discussion around how we adapted to the pandemic and came out of it and the lessons we learned. I also had a chance to explain how we are different from other products in this space because of our unique Workspace idea that helps bring all forms of communication to one platform and organizes everything automatically by topic, aided by machine learning. We are hoping this interview will provide some additional insight into the product and our company and make a case for how Clariti is unique,” said Vinay Wagle, V.P. Sales & Marketing at CCE Technologies, Inc.
Clariti has helped small and medium businesses transition from the slow email-only communication to the modern and fast way of communicating using calls and chats. More importantly, everything on a topic is automatically organized in Workspaces that serves as the Work Hub for all information (communication and files) related to that topic.
Clariti is securely hosted on Amazon Web Services, providing total reliability, 100% uptime and trusted security. It uses 256-bit SHA encryption for both data and communications.
Clariti is available to all users for free. All Clariti users can:
Connect with partners using email (free robust built-in email client)
Interact internally with messaging and calling (free built-in Clariti Messaging with voice calling & screen-sharing)
Plan the workday using calendar (free built-in Clariti Calendar)
Store work documents securely in the cloud (free built-in Clariti cloud drive)
Users can upgrade to cost-effective paid plans to access premium features, including:
Unlimited team size
Multiple email accounts
Unlimited cloud storage
Unlimited calling time
Unlimited communication history
AI-based data organization
Third-party integrations
Besides Website Planet, Clariti has received rave reviews from industry analysts and been featured in several leading publications including HostingAdvice, Futurism, Entrepreneur, Computer World, VentureBeat, and PCWorld among others.
About CCE Technologies:
CCE Technologies, Inc. (CCET) is a technology startup based in Hackensack, NJ with a development partner in Chennai, India. With its first workplace productivity app, Clariti (www.clariti.app), CCET aims to increase productivity, restore order, and add speed to your work.
Connect with CCET on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube
Contact
CCE Technologies, Inc.Contact
Debankan Chattopadhyay
+1 (201) 503-1881
www.clariti.app
