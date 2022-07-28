Zero Empty Spaces (ZES) Hosts Grand Opening of Newest Location at St. Petersburg / Tyrone Square (FL)
Zero Empty Spaces Grand Openings are always open to the public and a great way to experience the concept and chat with resident artists.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Zero Empty Spaces will host the official Grand Opening of their St. Petersburg / Tyrone Square Mall location, located in the Dillard’s Wing. The Grand Opening will be held on Saturday, July 30th at 5pm and feature music, light bites and refreshments, in addition to giving attendees the opportunity to tour the space and chat with some of the resident artists.
The former Cotton On store turned Working Artist Studios is the concepts 26th location, has twelve (12) studios with six (6) spaces still available and is open during mall hours (Mon-Sun). The rent is $2.50 / sq ft inclusive of all the utilities on a month-to-month basis (spaces range from 80 sq ft – 160 sq ft).
The pioneering working artist studio concept has continued to expand its relationship with the country’s top Shopping Center developers, Management Companies and Property Owners as a way to connect with the community surrounding their respective locations, and provide a venue for local artists to affordably practice their craft in a commercial environment that helps expand the appreciation of all genres of visual art.
"The leasing and management team at Tyrone Square have been huge supporters of the concept, and it has been a great joy to be able to create this unique venue that will help add to the thriving cultural community that is rapidly expanding in the area,” said Evan Snow, Co-Founder / Managing Partner.
Current Zero Empty Spaces / Tyrone Square artists include Brittany Worlinsky, Roderic Johnson, Debra Yabczanka, Brielle Hernandez, Monica Swartley and Chiara Tedone.
Art aficionados, shoppers and interested artists are invited to partake in this free event and can RSVP at ZESTYRONESQUARE1.eventbrite.com
About Zero Empty Spaces
Zero Empty Spaces is a rapidly growing affordable artist studio/vacancy management company that creates affordable artist studios in vacant spaces around the country where artists can create and collaborate at an affordable price. The concept expands the appreciation of all genres of art and helps to create a thriving cultural community in the cities surrounding each location. Current Florida locations include Hallandale Beach (FL), St. Petersburg (FL), Boca Raton (FL), Palm Beach Gardens (FL) and Natick (MA). For more information visit www.zeroemptyspaces.com
The former Cotton On store turned Working Artist Studios is the concepts 26th location, has twelve (12) studios with six (6) spaces still available and is open during mall hours (Mon-Sun). The rent is $2.50 / sq ft inclusive of all the utilities on a month-to-month basis (spaces range from 80 sq ft – 160 sq ft).
The pioneering working artist studio concept has continued to expand its relationship with the country’s top Shopping Center developers, Management Companies and Property Owners as a way to connect with the community surrounding their respective locations, and provide a venue for local artists to affordably practice their craft in a commercial environment that helps expand the appreciation of all genres of visual art.
"The leasing and management team at Tyrone Square have been huge supporters of the concept, and it has been a great joy to be able to create this unique venue that will help add to the thriving cultural community that is rapidly expanding in the area,” said Evan Snow, Co-Founder / Managing Partner.
Current Zero Empty Spaces / Tyrone Square artists include Brittany Worlinsky, Roderic Johnson, Debra Yabczanka, Brielle Hernandez, Monica Swartley and Chiara Tedone.
Art aficionados, shoppers and interested artists are invited to partake in this free event and can RSVP at ZESTYRONESQUARE1.eventbrite.com
About Zero Empty Spaces
Zero Empty Spaces is a rapidly growing affordable artist studio/vacancy management company that creates affordable artist studios in vacant spaces around the country where artists can create and collaborate at an affordable price. The concept expands the appreciation of all genres of art and helps to create a thriving cultural community in the cities surrounding each location. Current Florida locations include Hallandale Beach (FL), St. Petersburg (FL), Boca Raton (FL), Palm Beach Gardens (FL) and Natick (MA). For more information visit www.zeroemptyspaces.com
Contact
Zero Empty SpacesContact
Andrew Martineau
954-850-8581
www.zeroemptyspaces.com
Andrew Martineau
954-850-8581
www.zeroemptyspaces.com
Categories