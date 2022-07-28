Securisyn Medical Awarded Phase II of NIH $1.95M SBIR Fast-Track Grant Partnership
Securisyn Medical announces the Phase II award of its Phase I/II Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research grant by the Eunice Kennedy National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). This Phase II award further supports Securisyn Medical’s development and clinical testing of its novel neonatal and pediatric endotracheal securement devices. This grant award is in partnership between Securisyn Medical, MinnHealth, and CHLA.
Littleton, CO, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Securisyn Medical LLC, a provider of novel breathing and smooth tube and catheter securement products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, today announced the Phase II award of its Phase I/II Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant by the Eunice Kennedy National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). The NICHD, which is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), awarded the collaborative grant to in response to successful completion of the Phase I objectives, originally awarded and initiated in September of 2021. This Phase II award further supports Securisyn Medical’s development and clinical testing of its novel neonatal and pediatric endotracheal securement devices to reduce the unintentional removal of a patient’s life-sustaining breathing tube, a life-threatening complication referred to as Unplanned Extubation (UE). This grant award is in partnership between Securisyn Medical, Minnesota HealthSolutions Corporation (MinnHealth), based in Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN, and The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA). Nick Rydberg, MinnHealth VP of Engineering, serves as the principal investigator (PI), joined by clinical investigators Robinder G. Khemani, MD, MSc and Narayan Iyer, MD, from CHLA.
Mechanical ventilation through an endotracheal tube is routine in the PICU and NICU environments and has contributed to improved survival and reduced morbidity. However, neonatal patients, infants, and other children of all ages have unique challenges with endotracheal tube securement and are at particularly elevated risk for unplanned extubation due to anatomic and physiologic factors. Mark Bruning, CEO of Securisyn Medical, commented, "We are excited and pleased at this timely Phase II funding from the NIH, which is a major step towards advancing our highly promising prototype designs to finished products, to include manufacturing, regulatory pathway, and a human clinical trial to validate the performance, safety and efficacy of these novel safety solutions. With our accomplished grant partners at MHS and CHLA, and on the heels of our recently announced strategic commercialization partnership with SunMed Group Holdings, we look forward to advancing this important addition to the SolidAIRity® family of breathing tube securement products for the entire spectrum of patients who need them, and the highly-trained clinicians with the significant responsibility of caring for this medically fragile population."
Nick Rydberg added, “MinnHealth is very focused on bringing innovative products to market and looks forward to a continued successful collaboration with Securisyn and CHLA in the development of these pediatric and neonatal endotracheal securement devices.”
About Securisyn Medical, LLC
Securisyn Medical, LLC, (www.securisyn.com) headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, is an innovative medical technology and solutions company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety and broader smooth tube and catheter securement. The company is focused on eliminating preventable deaths related to airway management and catheter migration and has selected life-threatening conditions of UE with its patented SolidAIRity® family of airway securement devices as the initial clinical application of its technology.
About Minnesota HealthSolutions Corp.
Headquartered with research and development facilities located in the downtown core of the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area, MinnHealth (www.minnhealth.com) develops, evaluates and deploys novel high-impact technologies in a wide variety of regulated health and medical markets.
Mechanical ventilation through an endotracheal tube is routine in the PICU and NICU environments and has contributed to improved survival and reduced morbidity. However, neonatal patients, infants, and other children of all ages have unique challenges with endotracheal tube securement and are at particularly elevated risk for unplanned extubation due to anatomic and physiologic factors. Mark Bruning, CEO of Securisyn Medical, commented, "We are excited and pleased at this timely Phase II funding from the NIH, which is a major step towards advancing our highly promising prototype designs to finished products, to include manufacturing, regulatory pathway, and a human clinical trial to validate the performance, safety and efficacy of these novel safety solutions. With our accomplished grant partners at MHS and CHLA, and on the heels of our recently announced strategic commercialization partnership with SunMed Group Holdings, we look forward to advancing this important addition to the SolidAIRity® family of breathing tube securement products for the entire spectrum of patients who need them, and the highly-trained clinicians with the significant responsibility of caring for this medically fragile population."
Nick Rydberg added, “MinnHealth is very focused on bringing innovative products to market and looks forward to a continued successful collaboration with Securisyn and CHLA in the development of these pediatric and neonatal endotracheal securement devices.”
About Securisyn Medical, LLC
Securisyn Medical, LLC, (www.securisyn.com) headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, is an innovative medical technology and solutions company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety and broader smooth tube and catheter securement. The company is focused on eliminating preventable deaths related to airway management and catheter migration and has selected life-threatening conditions of UE with its patented SolidAIRity® family of airway securement devices as the initial clinical application of its technology.
About Minnesota HealthSolutions Corp.
Headquartered with research and development facilities located in the downtown core of the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area, MinnHealth (www.minnhealth.com) develops, evaluates and deploys novel high-impact technologies in a wide variety of regulated health and medical markets.
Contact
Securisyn MedicalContact
Mark Bruning
(719) 330-1010
securisyn.com
Mark Bruning
(719) 330-1010
securisyn.com
Categories