Securisyn Medical Awarded Phase II of NIH $1.95M SBIR Fast-Track Grant Partnership

Securisyn Medical announces the Phase II award of its Phase I/II Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research grant by the Eunice Kennedy National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). This Phase II award further supports Securisyn Medical’s development and clinical testing of its novel neonatal and pediatric endotracheal securement devices. This grant award is in partnership between Securisyn Medical, MinnHealth, and CHLA.