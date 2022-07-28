Schropp and Corso Honored as 2022 Legal Elite by Florida Trend Magazine
Fort Myers, FL, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce that Stockholders Russell Schropp and Michael Corso were named to the 2022 Florida Trend Magazine's Legal Elite.® To compile the list, Florida Trend asks active practicing Florida attorneys to name the attorneys they hold in the highest regard, lawyers with whom they have personally worked and would recommend to others. The resulting list represents less than 1.2% of active Florida Bar members.
Schropp has dedicated his entire career representing property owners through the zoning and land development process before local, regional, state and federal agencies. He has significant experience in large-scale residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects that may face environmental issues associated with wetlands, flow ways and protected species. Schropp is the firm’s immediate-past managing stockholder and former Land Use & Environmental Law Department chair.
Schropp has received much recognition throughout his 30+ year career, including being honored as a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated magazine (2018-2021), a Florida Super Lawyer (2007-2021), and in 2022, Best Lawyers in America® named Schropp the Environmental Law “Lawyer of the Year” in Fort Myers. In the community, Schropp serves on the Executive Committee of the Horizon Council, a public-private board that advises Lee County (Florida) Commission on economic development matters. He received his undergraduate degree from Stetson University, his Master of Science Degree in Urban & Regional Planning, as well as his law degree from Florida State University. He may be reached at 239-344-1280 or via email at russell.schropp@henlaw.com.
Corso is double board certified attorney in Civil Trial Law for 39 years and Business Litigation for 24 years. He is also board certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy in Civil Trial Law. Corso concentrates his practice in the defense of non-medical professionals (including lawyers, accountants, architects, engineers and surveyors), copyright/trademark infringement, product liability and tobacco litigation. In addition, Corso speaks throughout the United States on legal management, ethics and drone law.
Corso has received numerous awards throughout his legal career. Most recently, he was named “Board Certified Lawyer of the Year” by The Florida Bar, as well as the 2022 “Engineer of the Year” by the Florida Engineering Society, Calusa Chapter. Corso has also received the Florida Defense Lawyers Association President’s Award, been recognized as a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated magazine (2018-2021), and named to the “Top 100” list of Florida Super Lawyers (2019-2022). Corso obtained his bachelor’s degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from Purdue University. Prior to joining Henderson Franklin, Corso was a Captain in the United States Air Force and completed his military career in the JAG lawyer program. Corso received his law degree from Villanova University (J.D., 1974). He may be reached at 239-344-1170 or via email at michael.corso@henlaw.com.
About Henderson Franklin
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients in building their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Schropp, Corso or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
