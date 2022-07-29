HPA Talent Signs Celebrity Makeup Artist Priscilla DiStasio
Los Angeles, CA, July 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HPA Talent, the multi-dimensional talent management company with more than 100 clients and is home to numerous music artist, athletes and influencers has signed celebrity makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio.
Priscilla DiStasio is a professional and celebrity makeup artist with over 20+ years of experience in the beauty and makeup industry. First starting her professional career years ago as a MAC certified makeup artist, Priscilla has climbed her way to the top, and since then has built a reputation that holds up a well-known name to many of today's top celebrities.
She is best known for her consistent work as the main makeup artist for numerous reality show stars featured on Bravo, Paramount, MTV, VH1, CBS and more. Priscilla and her work have been featured in top magazines and online media along with her robust wedding business.
“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Priscilla for many years and she has grown into one of the top makeup artists in the industry,” said Paris D’Jon, President of HPA Talent.
“Companies are reaching out about her own line, makeup tours and more and her reputation as a top makeup artist just keeps rising,” said D’Jon in announcing the signing. “It’s now her time to shine.”
HPA Talent is a full-service talent agency representing music artists, pro athletes, celebrities, and other professionals in the entertainment industry.
