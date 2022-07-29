ISMG Unveils the New EdTech Initiative: CyberEd.io
The new CyberEd.io platform will focus on hands-on upskilling/reskilling for cybersec pros at all levels.
Princeton, NJ, July 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is pleased to announce the launch of the CyberEd.io platform — ISMG’s edtech initiative focused on ongoing professional cybersecurity education. The new platform reflects the expansion of the CyberEd.io offering, which has diverse learning paths that have been carefully crafted by cybersecurity practitioners and CISOs, who keenly understand the needs of the cybersecurity industry.
These courses will provide cyber education and training globally at all levels — from entry-level applicants to mid-level professionals, to senior practitioners and C-suite executives.
The new platform will be launched in the fall of 2022, and will be a subscription-only offering, designed exclusively for upskilling and reskilling the enterprise cybersecurity workforce.
“Educating the community is at the heart of what we do at ISMG and the driving mission behind CyberEd.io,” said Sanjay Kalra, CEO at ISMG. “The new platform is one more step in the direction toward offering a complete curriculum that will address the present and continuously evolving needs of cybersecurity practitioners, leaders, and teams around the globe.”
CyberEd.io will be an integrated program that combines real-world, hands-on training with custom courseware focusing on technical, business, and managerial skills in cybersecurity. This will help subscribers build the essential skills required to continuously and effectively tackle challenges posed by the continuously evolving threat landscape.
“When we set out to design our e-learning platform, we wanted to create something that would be groundbreaking. Realizing that one of the great weaknesses of current e-learning programs is that they are self-directed, we decided to deliver ours through a managed services model, bound by SLAs,” said Steve King, managing director, CyberTheory — ISMG’s full-service cybersecurity marketing advisory firm. “This approach removes the management burden from our clients and lets our experienced cybersecurity practitioners work with their incumbent security team to define the most optimal learning paths, customized for their employees.”
A full-time dedicated learning success manager is assigned to each client, who works with the client to continuously measure, test, and adjust program details, according to King. The manager also performs a mentoring leadership role, so that the whole company is committed to a fully trained and competent workforce.
The courses have been made interactive and engaging through gamification using quizzes and reward badges to ensure learners understand the content in depth before moving to the next concept.
Brad Olive, executive director of CyberEd.io, said, “We’ve devoted an entire section to previewing some of our custom coursework. For instance, the course on ‘Critical Thinking and Design Thinking for Cybersecurity’ by Brian Barnier — the pioneer in bringing industrial-strength design thinking to cybersecurity and the 2021 Wasserman Award Winner — and a course on Zero Trust taught by John Kindervag, the father of Zero Trust.”
“The preview will help the learners get a feel of the depth and variety of coursework that their CyberEd.io subscription will offer. Whether you are upskilling, working toward being a cyber warrior, or need the essential tools as a CISO, we will help you close the gap,” Olive added.
The platform is designed for teams and enterprises, offering a "single-pane-of-glass" visibility to allow for seamless tracking, assessing, and reporting of participants’ progress to senior management. The CyberEd.io platform proposes to bridge the gap between the industry’s demand for cybersecurity practitioners at all levels, and the supply of skilled resources available to fulfill this need.
“During the pre-launch period, our clients can visit the platform to gauge what lies in store for them,” said Mike D’Agostino, general manager at ISMG. “The learners will be able to get a sneak peek into CyberEd.io’s wealth of content across all areas of cybersecurity, custom learning paths, and hands-on labs.”
The new platform aligns with CyberEd.io’s mission to "Close the Gap" in ongoing, professional cybersecurity education for today’s cybersecurity professionals and teams.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is a global education and intelligence company focused on cybersecurity. ISMG maintains the world’s largest network devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our thirty-four media properties provides education, research, and news, specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare, and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud.
About CyberEd.io
CyberEd.io is on a mission to Close the Gap and provide comprehensive cybersecurity education to the industry. Millions of cybersecurity jobs go unfilled today globally due to the essential skills shortage. From basic cybersecurity skills to jobs/role specific skills — the shortage of qualified resources is overwhelming. And this gap continues to expand with every new attack, every new technology innovation introduced at an organization, every new compliance requirement, and every new business initiative that extends an organization beyond its physical boundaries and geographical reach. CyberEd.io provides the cybersecurity training and education needed to close this gap.
