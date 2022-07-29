Alliance Named Winner of Future 50 Award for Sixth Time
St. Louis, MO, July 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alliance Corp announces it has once again been recognized as a Future 50 Award winner by Small Business Monthly. The award recognizes the firm’s high level of continuous growth and achievement among area businesses in the St. Louis region. This is the sixth time Alliance has earned this recognition.
Small Business Monthly annually highlights a “Future 50” of local firms expected to have a large impact on business in the metro area. Award nominations are submitted by CEOs, owners, and executives. A panel of judges selects the winning firms. Key criteria include revenue, prospects for future growth, contributions to the community and more.
“We are extremely honored to once again receive this special recognition. The award exemplifies not only our own success but also our commitment to the community. We are extremely proud to have impacted many local organizations as we continue to scale Alliance to new levels of income and revenue,” said James Canada, Managing Partner/CEO.
“Alliance’s entire team is dedicated to not only helping our clients reach their technology goals but also their overall business objectives,” said Jared Peno, Managing Partner/COO. “We are helping impact so many local companies with a growing variety of services and products, from locating and onboarding talent, product development, IT infrastructure and overall advisory services and more. This award is representative of the hundreds of businesses that have come to rely on Alliance to help take their organization to higher levels of growth and achievement.”
Alliance and the other members of the Future 50 will be recognized in the September, 2022 edition of Small Business Monthly. Editors of the magazine indicate the success stories of the winning businesses serve as inspiration for entrepreneurial growth throughout the St. Louis region.
For additional information, visit https://alliance-corp.co.
About Alliance Corp
The Alliance family of companies includes Alliance Technologies, Alliance Systems, and Alliance Advisors — an integrated solutions provider that aligns with you. They stand together to provide world-class managed services, network solutions, talent and consulting solutions, along with the newly formed Alliance University. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For more visit Alliance family, https://Alliance-Corp.co, Alliance Technologies LLC - https://alliance-technologies.co, Alliance Systems - https://alliance-systems.co, and Alliance Advisors – https://alliance-advisors.co.
James Canada
314-219-7887
