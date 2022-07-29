CISA to Convene at Defense Strategies Institute’s Critical Infrastructure Security Summit
The Critical Infrastructure Security Summit will take place this September 28-29, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
Washington, DC, July 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to highlight Dr. David Mussington as a confirmed speaker for DSI's upcoming Critical Infrastructure Security Summit.
Dr. David Mussington serves as the Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. In this position, he helps lead CISA’s efforts to secure the nation’s critical infrastructure in coordination with government and the private sector.
This event will take place this September 28-29, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Sessions will focus on this year’s theme “Ensuring the Resiliency of US Infrastructure Against Cyber Attacks, Threats, and Intrusions.”
The 2022 Critical Infrastructure Security Summit will feature senior-level
speakers including:
Hon. Melissa G. Dalton
Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs
DoD
Wanda T. Jones-Heath, SES
Principal Cyber Advisor
Department of the Air Force
Rich Chavez, SES
Director of the Office of Intelligence
Security and Emergency Response, U.S. Department of Transportation
David Ring
Section Chief, Cyber Division
FBI
Radhika Fox
Assistant Administrator
Office of Water Environmental Protection Agency
Angela Haun
Executive Director
ONG-ISAC
Robert M. Lee
CEO
Dragos, Inc.
Bob Kolasky
Senior Vice President for Critical Infrastructure
Exiger
Topics to be covered at the 2022 Summit:
- Providing the Services and Capabilities to Secure National and Local Critical Infrastructure
- Enhancing Security of Critical Energy Infrastructure to Increase Resiliency Against Cyber, Physical, and Natural Hazards
- Implementing Innovative Solutions to Solve ICS Cybersecurity Challenges in the Electricity Sector
- Strengthening US Supply Chain Infrastructure to Protect National Security and Economic Interests
- Protecting Oil & Natural Gas Industry Systems through Timely Threat Analysis and Information Sharing
- Increasing Resilience of US Transportation Systems to Ensure the Free Movement of People and Goods
DSI welcomes Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Quinn Curtis at qcurtis@dsigroup.org, 201-940-6680.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at infrastructure.dsigroup.org
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.
Contact
Christopher Elliott
201-672-8745
https://infrastructure.dsigroup.org/
Categories