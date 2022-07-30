A Webinar Executed on Awareness of Entrepreneurship & Startup India by Platinum Mentor at MAARG Startup India CE. Shreekant Patil, Founder at PARENTNashik

On July 26, 2022, Shreekant Patil, who received the Platinum badge from MAARG Startup India, conducted a webinar supporting an initiative of the institution's Innovation Cell, MET Institute of Engineering (Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell) organized for students on "Awareness of Entrepreneurship & Startup India."