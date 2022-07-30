Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Airflow Service Company and ConnectM
Tampa, FL, July 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Airflow Service Company and ConnectM.
Airflow Service Company, founded in 2003, is a full-service heating and cooling contractor specializing in installations, repairs, maintenance, and replacements of all heating and air conditioning systems, gas fireplaces, water heaters, and standby generators. With over 60 years of combined experience, they serve Northern Virginia's residential and commercial markets.
ConnectM brings remote efficiency, insight, and control to mechanical equipment operations using their powerful Remote Performance Management (RPM) Platform. Their mission is to reduce pollutants by digitizing electro-mechanical assets in the residential, commercial, and transportation industries.
Benchmark International has an extensive network of buyers that serve the HVAC community in various end markets. Benchmark International facilitated conversations between parties so that Airflow Service Company could hear an assortment of strategies and paths to retirement. Benchmark International worked with Airflow Service Company until the ideal buyer and strategy were identified and a deal was agreed on.
"We are pleased to see the Airflow Service Company find a buyer that achieves their goals. Our client was great to work with throughout the process, and we hope nothing but the best for him in the future. ConnectM was able to move quickly and present an offer that achieved our client's goals. This transaction will give ConnectM the opportunity for future growth and expansion and gives our client a line of sight towards retirement." -Nick Woodyard, Senior Deal Associate.
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
