Iowan Nominated for Voiceover Actor of Year in Forthcoming 2022 One Voice USA Awards®
Barker also named in two additional categories; Final category winners to be announced August 6, 2022 in Dallas, TX.
Emmetsburg, IA, July 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Emmy® and multiple award-winning voice actor Robert (Bo) Barker has again been named as a short-listed nominee in several different categories of the upcoming One Voice Awards (USA)®. This marks the 2nd year that One Voice Awards® recognition comes to North America, highlighting voice actors residing in the U.S. & Canada. Barker has been named as 1 of 10 finalists for “Voiceover Artist Of The Year (male),” and has also received category nominations for: “Corporate/Explainer - Best Performance (male)” (1 of 7 named) and “Outstanding Live Event Announcer (Voice of God)” (1 of 6 named), respectively. Eight (8) total One Voice® nominations have been garnered by the Emmetsburg-based voice actor in the last five years over both the UK and USA versions of the award competition. Touted as “the open and fair approach to recognizing and awarding the best talent in the global Voiceover industry,” the One Voice Awards (USA)® nominees and winners result from several thousand initial submissions in 30+ different voting categories and are selected by an anonymous panel of independent judges, representing expertise from across the professional Voiceover community. The One Voice Awards USA® ceremony is the finale event for the U.S. incarnation of the One Voice Conference (USA)®, August 4 – 7, 2022.
Barker commented on the recent news: “The One Voice Awards have developed wide recognition as one of the premier award events serving the voiceover industry. Some true “Voice Legends” have earned One Voice Award recognition. To be named as a finalist for Voiceover Actor of the Year, as well as in two additional categories, is indeed humbling and motivating all in one fell swoop! I wish all fellow nominees the very best as we await the gala event.”
A full list of all One Voice Award 2022 (USA)® nominees can be found at: https://usa.onevoiceconference.com/ova-usa-22-nominations/
About Bo Barker
Bo Barker is an Emmy® and other industry award-winning and multi-nominated professional full-time voice talent with what has been described as "a familiar voice with an undeniable and compelling tone.” Barker's voice has been selected to lend a distinctive flavor to nationwide product launches and he has voiced industry award-winning commercial work. He is most recently heard featured in a national spot as a distinctive voice for J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, among varied work for other notable clients. Bo Barker operates daily from his modern, equipped, and digitally-connected home-based studio within a historic Iowa farmhouse in the Midwestern USA. He is represented nationally by DDO Artists Agency with talent agency offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.
Find The One Voice Conference / One Voice Awards Online:
Website: www.onevoiceconference.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/OneVoiceConf/
Twitter: @OneVoiceConf
Find Bo Barker (Bo Barker Voiceovers) Online:
Website: www.bobarker.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/BoBarkerVO
Instagram: www.instagram.com/bobarkervo
Twitter: @BoBarkerVO
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/BoBarkerVoiceovers
Contact
Bo Barker VoiceoversContact
Bo Barker
(712) 298-2455
www.bobarker.com
Categories