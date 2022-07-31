Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between McAlister Design, Inc. and Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing, Inc.
Greenville, SC, July 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between McAlister Design, Inc. and Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing, Inc.
McAlister Design, Inc. (MDI) is a custom designer and manufacturer of automated machinery. It has built thousands of machines over its 26 years in business. The company, founded in 1992, located in Greenville, South Carolina, specializes in customized turn-key Production Lines, Vision Systems, and Robots to automate processes and implements the latest designs and technology in its products. MDI uses a highly-trained technical team and has worked on projects for a wide range of Fortune 500 clients.
Wauseon Machine & Manufacturing, Inc. (WMM), an Ohio-based company founded in 1983, provides precision machining, tube end forming equipment, and robotic automation services. Wauseon has continued to expand and grow over the last several years in geographic coverage and floor space, and capabilities. In addition, WWM has continued to uphold its worldwide awarded reputation for professional toolmaking, machine building, contract machining, and other custom specialty services.
“We are pleased to see the McAlister team find a great strategic home with Wauseon Machine. Troy McAlister, Sales Director and Founder, and the Wauseon team recognized how great the cultural fit was right out of the gate, and it was the building blocks of this transaction. This acquisition will allow Wauseon the opportunity to double their automation sector and continue to expand into new markets.” -Nick Woodyard, Senior Associate.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
