CEE's Research Science Institute Underway
McLean, VA, July 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) welcomes top achieving U.S. high school and international scholars to CEE's 39th annual Research Science Institute (RSI), sponsored in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
"The Research Science Institute offers top academic math and science students the opportunity to experience graduate-level research and camaraderie with other talented STEM scholars," said Joann P. DiGennaro, CEE President.
RSI is an intensive, six-week program that combines on-campus course work in scientific theory with off-campus work in science and technology research. Students conduct original, innovative research in state-of-the-art university laboratories, hospitals, and corporate research facilities under the mentorship of leading scientists, engineers, and researchers in the students' respective areas of interest. In their final week, students demonstrate their research work through written academic papers and oral presentations to their peers and a panel of judges.
In addition to their individualized research, the students—dubbed "Rickoids" after the late Admiral H.G. Rickover, father of the Nuclear Navy and founder of the Center with DiGennaro—also study pure and applied mathematics, physical and biological science, economics, and humanities.
RSI is offered cost-free to all students competitively selected to attend. Students are selected by a committee of professional educators and RSI alumni based on high school records, personal essays, standardized test scores, teacher recommendations, research experience, potential for leadership, and honors and awards in math and science. To date, over 3,000 high school students representing every U.S. state and more than 56 nations have experienced RSI.
Mark Kantrowitz, an RSI '84 alum and a CEE Trustee, is directing the 2022 Summer Institute being held from June 26 to August 6.
About the Center for Excellence in Education
CEE, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center's mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. CEE programs are provided cost-free to participating students and teachers. The Center works closely with educational institutions, private foundations, corporations, government agencies, and individuals. For more information, visit www.cee.org.
"The Research Science Institute offers top academic math and science students the opportunity to experience graduate-level research and camaraderie with other talented STEM scholars," said Joann P. DiGennaro, CEE President.
RSI is an intensive, six-week program that combines on-campus course work in scientific theory with off-campus work in science and technology research. Students conduct original, innovative research in state-of-the-art university laboratories, hospitals, and corporate research facilities under the mentorship of leading scientists, engineers, and researchers in the students' respective areas of interest. In their final week, students demonstrate their research work through written academic papers and oral presentations to their peers and a panel of judges.
In addition to their individualized research, the students—dubbed "Rickoids" after the late Admiral H.G. Rickover, father of the Nuclear Navy and founder of the Center with DiGennaro—also study pure and applied mathematics, physical and biological science, economics, and humanities.
RSI is offered cost-free to all students competitively selected to attend. Students are selected by a committee of professional educators and RSI alumni based on high school records, personal essays, standardized test scores, teacher recommendations, research experience, potential for leadership, and honors and awards in math and science. To date, over 3,000 high school students representing every U.S. state and more than 56 nations have experienced RSI.
Mark Kantrowitz, an RSI '84 alum and a CEE Trustee, is directing the 2022 Summer Institute being held from June 26 to August 6.
About the Center for Excellence in Education
CEE, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center's mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. CEE programs are provided cost-free to participating students and teachers. The Center works closely with educational institutions, private foundations, corporations, government agencies, and individuals. For more information, visit www.cee.org.
Contact
Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)Contact
Tom Flavell
703-448-9062
www.cee.org
Tom Flavell
703-448-9062
www.cee.org
Categories