Christine Davis, CEO of Anointed Assistant, Named a Constant Contact Certified Partner
Jackson, Mississippi, marketing expert to help small businesses and nonprofits achieve meaningful marketing results.
Jackson, MS, August 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Christine Davis, CEO of Anointed Assistant, has been named a Certified Partner by Constant Contact, a digital marketing platform trusted by millions of small businesses.
As a Certified Partner, Christine has demonstrated in-depth knowledge of the Constant Contact digital marketing platform and best practices. This ensures program participants and the clients they serve will realize meaningful results from their investments in email and online marketing.
Anointed Assistant is a Virtual Administrative organization which assist small businesses and organizations with various administrative, content creation, and social media needs, allowing you to do what you do best.
Today, Christine leverages over fifteen years of experience to provide a specialist’s point-of-view when it comes to administration. content and marketing management. She plays a supportive role to various small businesses and organizations in various aspects of their business. As an Administrative professional, Christine creates documents and presentations, update and maintain calendars, provides shopping cart and website support for her clients through Anointed Assistant. Christine’s success has led to a piece in Optimal Living Magazine - The Emergence of the Virtual Assistant. She has also been featured as a guest on Blog talk’s Women in Business Radio, where she discussed “Characteristics of a Successful Woman Entrepreneur” and Shekinah women of Beauty television show where she shared her journey of entrepreneurship.
“The Certification Program ensures customers that our Partners have proven, in-depth knowledge of online marketing and Constant Contact’s offerings,” said Joe Ribaudo, Director of Channel Marketing, Constant Contact. “By earning Certified Partner status, Christine has demonstrated her commitment to helping clients succeed by taking proactive steps to grow her marketing skillset.”
About Anointed Assistant
About Constant Contact
Constant Contact offers a powerful suite of digital marketing tools that simplify online marketing for small businesses and nonprofits. Whether it's driving sales, growing a customer base or engaging an audience, we combine the right tools, advice and award-winning support that deliver results. For more information, visit www.constantcontact.com.
