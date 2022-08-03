Rick Mantei Raises Over $1,000 at Special Olympic Charity Event
Rick Mantei recently raised over $1,000 for Happy Hour Service Center's Special Olympics Program through donating flights in his PT-17 Stearman aircraft. "I felt like a bird flying through the air," claimed Ronnie - one of Happy Hour's participants.
Warner Robins, GA, August 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Recently, owner of Cola Wealth Advisors, Rick Mantei raised over $1,000 for Happy Hour Service Center’s Special Olympics program in Warner Robins, GA. Mantei was able to fundraise the generous amount through selling flights in his historic PT-17 Stearman aircraft to those in attendance.
Happy Hour, an independent, donor-funded non-profit organization supports a mission to provide services based on individual preferences and needs. They provide, within a safe, caring, and considerate environment, developmentally disabled persons training in life, social, and work skills that will enable them to function in the community.
In addition to the many flights that Mantei donated that afternoon, he also flew the program director, Bruce Hullet along with one of Happy Hour’s participants, Ronnie. This was Ronnie’s first time ever being in an airplane, which he claims to be one of his best experiences. Ronnie said that he “felt like a bird flying through the air.”
Rick Mantei and Cola Wealth Advisors regularly use their planes as a part of their community outreach, giving rides for over 40 years to several different organizations and charities. Rick’s ongoing passion to give back to his country and community stems from his past experience as an F-4 Phantom instructor pilot, along with joining SCANG as an F-16 instructor pilot, and earning the Distinguished Flying Cross badge. For more information regarding Happy Hour Service Center and how you can donate or get involved, go to https://www.happyhourservicecenter.org/donate/.
Rick Mantei is the owner and founder of Cola Wealth Advisors. Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc., a member of FINRA and SIPC and a Registered Investment Advisor. Cola Wealth Advisors and Centaurus Financial, Inc. are not affiliated. With the help of Kathy Nishnic, Atul Makharia, Lisa Mantei, Matt Hawkins and Cindy Chiellini, the team assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. For more information, please visit https://www.colawealth.com/.
