Saint Louis Closet Co. Plans Donation for Connections to Success, to Help People Living in Poverty Become Self-Sufficient
Maplewood, MO, August 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing plans to donate a portion of their August sales to Connections to Success through their giveback effort Closets for a Cause. Connections to Success, the parent organization of Dress for Success Midwest and Wheels for Success, helps people living in poverty become economically self-sufficient through resources and training.
“We are beyond excited to have been selected as the August Closets for a Cause recipient,” said Brandi Jahnke, CEO of Connections to Success. “This donation will allow us to provide much-needed support to individuals in securing employment, retaining employment, and striving toward personal and professional goals.”
Funds raised through Closets for a Cause will go toward their Personal and Professional Development Class. This provides:
- job readiness training to build cognitive and soft skills and teach other job-related topics.
- mock interviews.
- connections with employers.
- professional clothes and other workplace essentials, such as steel-toed boots.
- transportation assistance to job interviews and places of employment.
Founded in 1998, this nonprofit organization supports approximately 200 families in the St. Louis region each year. For more information about Connections to Success, please visit https://connectionstosuccess.org/.
Since 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $91,914.64 to local nonprofit organizations. A full list of partners can be viewed at https://www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back/.
About Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.
For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
