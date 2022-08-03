ATHC and BeMotion Inc. Agree to Deliver AI Weapons Detection
Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation, (OTC PINK: ATHC) and Miami, Florida Based BeMotion Inc. A Technology Company That Developed The Law Enforcement Network (LEN) Platform Agree To Deliver AI Weapons Detection.
New York, NY, August 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (the "Company" or "Accelerated") (OTC PINK: ATHC), expands to public safety technologies. The deal with BeMotion Inc. and its Law Enforcement Network (LEN) will facilitate means for expedited deployment of Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning weapon detection technologies in a joint effort to alleviate if not eliminate loss of life. ATHC is a FinTech holding company that provides business services for SMBs and SMEs, and owns, and operates disruptive technology products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, traditional electronic and cryptocurrency payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness, and public safety solutions.
Weapon detection technologies are not a recent innovation and have been available for over a decade. Uniquely, the Ai-driven real-time anomaly detection via machine learning and real-time responsive algorithms are new. As a SaaS offering, without additional hardware upgrades, existing surveillance systems are empowered to detect weapons and notify LEN. Broadcasting provides real-time active shooter assessment and additional layers of safety for law enforcement. As a priority, the technology will be available for deployment to schools and universities first. Deployment to stadiums, mass transit hubs, airports, government offices, SMBs, SMEs, corporate offices, national franchises, and densely populated public hubs will follow.
"We will no longer tolerate mass shootings and the senseless loss of life, especially children. In conjunction with BeMotion, we intend to restore our rights to enjoy education, travel, shopping, and entertainment, without threat. ATHC is not shifting from FinTech, we are adding additional value," said Harry Falkenburg, Chief Executive Officer of ATHC
The technology does not violate privacy and will be available worldwide. ATHC will begin deploying domestically first. The U.S. has approximately 85 million active surveillance cameras. In addition to weapon detection, the technology identifies smoke, fire, and various other forms of crisis.
“With the urgent need to restore public safety, we are pleased with the opportunity to leverage our respective unique capabilities and combine our strengths. We anticipate venturing into numerous verticals with ATHC,” said, Alex Lemberg, CEO of BeMotion, Inc.
Source: Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation.
For further information, please contact the company at info@athcorp.com.
