CENTURY 21 Thomas Agents Place Top in State

North Myrtle Beach, SC, August 11, 2022 --( PR.com )-- CENTURY 21 Thomas realtors received top honors among all CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC offices in South Carolina (as of July 26, 2022).Sales TeamNo. 6--The (Bill) Bellamy TeamIndividual Producer (Transactions)No. 1—Alyssa HolmesNo. 6—Scott MathewsNo. 18—Derek FairfaxNo. 38—Nannette NelsonNo. 40—David HyattNo. 61—Sandy RainwaterIndividual Producer (Revenue)No. 1—Scott MathewsNo. 8—Alyssa HolmesNo. 15—Derek FairfaxNo. 38—Sandy RainwaterNo. 46—David HyattNo. 51—Nannette NelsonNo. 94—Debbie CoxAbout CENTURY 21 ThomasCENTURY 21 Thomas, which was established in 1962, takes pride in personalized service and exceeding client expectations. It has offices at 625 Sea Mountain Highway and 404-A Main St. in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.