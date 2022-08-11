CENTURY 21 Thomas Agents Place Top in State
North Myrtle Beach, SC, August 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CENTURY 21 Thomas realtors received top honors among all CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC offices in South Carolina (as of July 26, 2022).
Sales Team
No. 6--The (Bill) Bellamy Team
Individual Producer (Transactions)
No. 1—Alyssa Holmes
No. 6—Scott Mathews
No. 18—Derek Fairfax
No. 38—Nannette Nelson
No. 40—David Hyatt
No. 61—Sandy Rainwater
Individual Producer (Revenue)
No. 1—Scott Mathews
No. 8—Alyssa Holmes
No. 15—Derek Fairfax
No. 38—Sandy Rainwater
No. 46—David Hyatt
No. 51—Nannette Nelson
No. 94—Debbie Cox
About CENTURY 21 Thomas
CENTURY 21 Thomas, which was established in 1962, takes pride in personalized service and exceeding client expectations. It has offices at 625 Sea Mountain Highway and 404-A Main St. in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Sales Team
No. 6--The (Bill) Bellamy Team
Individual Producer (Transactions)
No. 1—Alyssa Holmes
No. 6—Scott Mathews
No. 18—Derek Fairfax
No. 38—Nannette Nelson
No. 40—David Hyatt
No. 61—Sandy Rainwater
Individual Producer (Revenue)
No. 1—Scott Mathews
No. 8—Alyssa Holmes
No. 15—Derek Fairfax
No. 38—Sandy Rainwater
No. 46—David Hyatt
No. 51—Nannette Nelson
No. 94—Debbie Cox
About CENTURY 21 Thomas
CENTURY 21 Thomas, which was established in 1962, takes pride in personalized service and exceeding client expectations. It has offices at 625 Sea Mountain Highway and 404-A Main St. in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Contact
CENTURY 21 ThomasContact
Angie Krall
843-273-3057
www.century21thomas.com
625 Sea Mountain Highway
Cherry Grove Section
North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Angie Krall
843-273-3057
www.century21thomas.com
625 Sea Mountain Highway
Cherry Grove Section
North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Categories