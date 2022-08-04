Propper Manufacturing Company Awarded the Sterilization Assurance Agreement with Premier, Inc.
Long Island City, NY, August 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Propper Manufacturing Company has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Sterilization Assurance with Premier, Inc. Effective October 1, 2022, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for sterilization monitoring products, including chemical and biological indicators and cleaning monitoring products.
“Propper is honored to be awarded the Premier Sterilization Assurance agreement,” said Joe Looney, Propper President & CEO. “Throughout the pandemic, we have proudly maintained our supply and continued to manufacture products at our factory in New York City. We look forward to providing Premier members with the reliable sterility assurance products that our customers have come to expect. At a time when the market is heavily impacted by materials shortages, we are confident that Premier members will appreciate the cost savings that this preferred pricing offers, as well as our consistent ability to deliver products manufactured in the USA.”
Sterilization Assurance is the monitoring of sterilization processes to ensure all conditions of sterilization are met. Chemical and biological indicators can be used for validation and verification testing for all types of sterilizers and sterilants. Sterilization Assurance is essential to all infection control protocols and to ensure patient safety.
Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.
Propper Manufacturing Company, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of disposable medical devices, specializing in sterilization monitoring devices and services. Propper products support the reduction of hospital-acquired infections in all areas of healthcare. Propper Manufacturing Company manufactures products in the USA in Long Island City, New York.
