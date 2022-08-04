Axiomtek Presents New Server Grade EATX Motherboard for AIoT – the IMB760
Axiomtek’s IMB760 server grade EATX motherboard features powerful performance and rich I/Os making it an excellent choice for industrial AIot applications.
City of Industry, CA, August 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products – is pleased to announce the IMB760, a server-grade extended ATX motherboard (330mm x 305mm) powered by the dual LGA4189 socket 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® scalable processors (code name: Ice Lake-SP) with the Intel® C627A chipset. The IMB760 uses effective load balancing between two CPUs and multiple accelerator cards to stabilize computation loads and maximize computing power. Featuring optimized performance with more PCI Express Card slots and high-density memory expansion, this EATX server motherboard enables high-level computing, AI workload, and deep learning for the data-driven future.
The IMB760 offers rich expandability with four PCIe x16 slots, two PCIe x8 slots and two M.2 Key M 2280 interfaces with PCIe x4 signal, supporting GPU cards, capture cards, RAID cards, NVMe storage and more. It has eight SATA-600 ports with integrated RAID 0/1/5/10 available for reliable data storage and protection. Featuring a wide array of I/O interfaces, the IMB760 supports six USB 3.2 Gen1, four USB 2.0, two USB 2.0 (180D Type A), one RS-232/422/485, one IPMI LAN port via Intel® Ethernet controller I210-AT, two 10GbE port (Intel® X550-AT2), one VGA, eight-channel programmable digital I/O port, SMBus, and one PS/2 keyboard. Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) is available to ensure critical information security. This server motherboard is also coupled with an Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI), which allows users to remotely manage and monitor servers regardless of the installed operating system. Other features include a watchdog timer and hardware monitoring for CPU and system temperature, voltage detection, and smart fan control.
“Performance, security, and flexibility are indispensable for AI in next-gen computing. As the first flagship EATX motherboard of Axiomtek, the IMB760 features built-in AI and crypto acceleration functions as well as advanced security capabilities to meet the specific needs of automated manufacturing, robotics, image or video analytics and other AIoT applications. This server-grade motherboard has sixteen DDR4-3200 RDIMM sockets with a memory capacity of up to 1TB. To prepare for the demands of massive data storage and high-speed data transmission, the industrial motherboard supports two NVMe SSD, one IPMI LAN, and two 10GbE LAN ports. It is highly customizable and is designed for GPU acceleration, making IM760 a perfect solution for computationally intensive imaging, intelligent video analytics, and heavy workload processing,” said Wayne Chung, the product manager of the AIoT Team at Axiomtek.
The IMB760 will be available to purchase in August 2022. For more product information or customization services, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
