Marketing and Professional Communications Degrees Now Offered by Husson University Online

Husson University Online has launched two new marketing/communications degrees. The first is an online Bachelor of Science in marketing degree. This degree teaches students about graphic design, website design and development, writing, photography, market research, video production and more. The second is an online Bachelor of Science in professional communications degree. With this, students will gain the skills they need to convey information and ideas creatively, persuasively and ethically.