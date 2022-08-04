Exciting New Developments on the Horizon
Horizon Companies Launches New Real Estate Division.
Atlanta, GA, August 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Horizon Companies Founder, Preston Byrd announced today the formation of Horizon Realty the newest division of the rapidly growing real estate development company with several large projects currently in development in the SouthEast Region of the US. Led by Accomplished Real Estate Broker and Agent, Christopher Fletcher. The division was originally formed to assist with acquiring and selling land and developments exclusively for Horizon related developments however, shortly after its inception, the decision was made to pivot towards accommodating commercial and residential buyers and sellers throughout Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia, some of the markets currently being serviced by Horizon Companies. Fletcher has been a real estate broker for over 5 years and has exceeded annual sales of more than $10 million dollars primarily on the residential side of the business.
“Horizon Companies has worked hard to streamline the development process for each project in our portfolio. Both for ourselves and our investors,” said Preston Byrd, “One of our goals is to control each vertical related to our business and one of the services that we continued to outsource was overseeing the purchases and sales of the actual properties. When we began working with Chris Fletcher back in 2020, we quickly realized that by utilizing his experience and capabilities in-house, we would create a cleaner, better managed and more profitable all-around process for our projects.”
The new venture has strong backing from its existing investors and has shown to be a compelling draw for new investors looking to maximize their returns. “I have been encouraged by the initial response of forming Horizon Realty,” Said Fletcher ”But, what’s most exciting to me is the opportunity to continue to service my existing clients while helping Horizon Companies advance and expand in their exciting trajectory.”
For more information about the existing Horizon Companies projects or to engage Horizon Realty to assist you with your real estate needs, go to HorizonCompanies.cc.
Horizon Companies is a fully integrated privately-held real estate investment, development and asset management company. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia Horizon Companies has extensive expertise in apartment development, acquisitions and leasing and property management in the multifamily housing space throughout the SouthEast Region of the US.
