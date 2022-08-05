Keep Irving Beautiful Presents Annual Awards - Local Community Members Honored at Ceremony
Irving, TX, August 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The annual Mayor and Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) Awards ceremony was held on August 1 at a new location, the Jack D. Huffman Community Building. The event began with longtime volunteer Elouise McMillian and KIB Board Member Candace Eldridge greeting and signing in guests at the welcome table. Guests then had the special opportunity to tour the Irving Museum prior to the ceremony.
Randy Lemerand of Spirit Grille catered the appetizer buffet, which guests enjoyed at tables featuring centerpieces created by Nancy Ard. T.J. Friedel provided photography for the event, and a crew from Irving Community Television was present to interview guests for a future story on the event.
KIB Treasurer Jim Scrivner began the ceremony by providing a brief overview of KIB’s accomplishments, including the President’s Circle Award from Keep America Beautiful, and the Gold Star, Sustained Excellence and Governor’s Community Achievement Awards from Keep Texas Beautiful. He then introduced Cathy Whiteman, returning as emcee for the eleventh consecutive year, and Honorary Chair Mayor Rick Stopfer for the presentation of the following awards:
Educator Award: Andrea Keller, Lamar Middle School
Educator Award: Father Thomas Esposito, University of Dallas and Cistercian Preparatory
Media: Nexstar Media Group
Business and Industry Award: Via Reál Restaurant
Civic Organization: VFW Post Irving 2494
Nonprofit Organization: The Main Place
Government Award: City of Irving Department of Community Development and Housing
KIB Hometown Award: Pete Miller
KIB Hometown Award: Albert Zapanta
Lifetime Achievement: Margie Stipes
“This is a meaningful event that everyone enjoys,” said KIB Board President Scott Wilson. “It’s a pleasure to pay tribute to people who make a positive impact in the community each year. It is especially rewarding we have renamed the Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of our own Margie Stipes.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, KIB reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175.
“This is a meaningful event that everyone enjoys,” said KIB Board President Scott Wilson. “It’s a pleasure to pay tribute to people who make a positive impact in the community each year. It is especially rewarding we have renamed the Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of our own Margie Stipes.”
