Olympian Gala 2022 - Ikarus 3D
Chandigarh, India, August 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ikarus 3D celebrated its 3rd foundation day on 31st July 2022. "The Olympian Gala ‘22" was held at Hotel Radisson Red in Mohali, with esteemed members of the organization gracing the event.
After the inauguration, the event was taken over by the department heads, regarding their teams, cheering them and expressing pride for their efforts in taking the company to the new heights. They shared glimpses of the future trajectories of growth their respective teams are heading into. Evening was brought alive by a mesmerizing musical performance and a stand up comedy piece that brought smiles and laughter to the guests' faces.
Awards and titles were bestowed as an appreciation of best performances throughout the year and at heels came some big promotions and announcements. Mr. Nishant Verma, formerly the Senior 3D Manager, has now been promoted to Vice President 3D, and has been added as a member of the founding team, along with Ms. Shaguna Khetarpal, Head of International Partnerships.
Ikarus 3D has announced a new Tech department and with it, a new product in the technological landscape of 3D modeling and 3D printing. Still in the nascent stages, the project is headed by Mr. Ishan Kumar and Mr. Pritish Sehzpaul, and will soon hit the market.
Management has also announced a new leave policy, effective from September 2022, which attracted the most cheers and applause from the employees. The event came to an end with cake-cutting and Mr. Ishan Kumar interacting personally with the artists. “By no means or imagination, is this the ultimate milestone, or the penultimate, or even the 50th result preceding it,” he said. “For me, Ikarus 3D will only go down as a success story; I won’t pretend that the path we embark on will be smooth or easy from here, I never have. And the truth is that it will take us years of work, and effort to be called successful. We will face hurdles, maybe even failures, we will face challenges, and we will face roadblocks. But I hope by the story I narrated today, it’s clear to you that Ikarus 3D has always come back stronger,” he added.
Ritesh Saini
09878409012
www.ikarus3d.com
