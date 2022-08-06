Promoty Launches Influencer CRM for Building Meaningful Relationships with Influencers
Promoty launched an influencer relationship management tool that allows companies to manage their creators, collaborations, and branded content in one place. According to their CEO, the new product reflects the new era of influencer marketing.
Tallinn, Estonia, August 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Promoty launched an influencer relationship management tool that allows companies to manage their creators, collaborations, and branded content in one place. According to their CEO, the new product reflects the new era of influencer marketing.
“The young generation is intelligent, tech-savvy, and highly conscious about their product and brand choices,” explains Aleks Koha, co-founder, and CEO of Promoty.
“So are influencers. They are expecting a personal approach: personal communication, a touch of small details such as remembering their birthdays, surprise packages, and invitations to PR events. Mass communication and one-off collaborations just do not convey the message anymore.”
According to Koha, this is the new era of influencer marketing. “After five years in the business and running over 5,000 campaigns, we can tell that the field is changing. Influencer marketing is evolving into relationship marketing – and influencer relationship management is becoming an issue that can’t be handled without proper software.”
The freshly launched influencer CRM is a subscription-based tool for brands and agencies to manage their creators, collaborations, and branded content in one place.
It is supposed to replace using spreadsheets, juggling between emails and direct messages, and manually monitoring branded content – saving marketers tens of hours of time. That supports Promoty’s mission of solving inefficiencies in influencer marketing.
Promoty is a subscription-based influencer marketing tool for brands and agencies. Founded in 2017 in Estonia by Aleks Koha and Leonardo Romanello, Promoty has become the leading influencer marketplace in Northern Europe. The company has raised funding of €1.7M.
“The young generation is intelligent, tech-savvy, and highly conscious about their product and brand choices,” explains Aleks Koha, co-founder, and CEO of Promoty.
“So are influencers. They are expecting a personal approach: personal communication, a touch of small details such as remembering their birthdays, surprise packages, and invitations to PR events. Mass communication and one-off collaborations just do not convey the message anymore.”
According to Koha, this is the new era of influencer marketing. “After five years in the business and running over 5,000 campaigns, we can tell that the field is changing. Influencer marketing is evolving into relationship marketing – and influencer relationship management is becoming an issue that can’t be handled without proper software.”
The freshly launched influencer CRM is a subscription-based tool for brands and agencies to manage their creators, collaborations, and branded content in one place.
It is supposed to replace using spreadsheets, juggling between emails and direct messages, and manually monitoring branded content – saving marketers tens of hours of time. That supports Promoty’s mission of solving inefficiencies in influencer marketing.
Promoty is a subscription-based influencer marketing tool for brands and agencies. Founded in 2017 in Estonia by Aleks Koha and Leonardo Romanello, Promoty has become the leading influencer marketplace in Northern Europe. The company has raised funding of €1.7M.
Contact
PromotyContact
Aleks Koha
+37256966990
https://promoty.io
Aleks is the Co-Founder and CEO of Promoty
Aleks Koha
+37256966990
https://promoty.io
Aleks is the Co-Founder and CEO of Promoty
Categories