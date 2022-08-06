Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Wilmac Enterprises and Roadone Intermodalogistics
Fort Worth, TX, August 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International’s client Wilmac Enterprises, a full-service transportation solutions provider, has successfully sold to RoadOne IntermodaLogisitics in Randolph, MA.
Wilmac Enterprises is a full-service transportation solutions provider. The company sub-contracts with some of the largest trucking logistics companies in North America. Wilmac holds interchange agreements with all major railroads as well as most steamship lines and offers a large range of customizable services to suit a customers transportation needs. Wilmac is an established Texas-based company whose main priority is being a Primary Transportation Provider throughout the U.S.
RoadOne is North America’s premier full-service intermodal transportation and related logistics company. They are backed by more than 2,000 trucks across 71 locations and have access to over 75 million square feet of warehousing, distribution, and trans-loading space. As the largest intermodal trucking provider in North America, RoadOne remains ready to deliver the transportation requirements that their partners need across the United States and Canada.
Benchmark International proved value in finding a buyer with experience in the industry through its proprietary multi-medium marketing strategies. In addition, Benchmark International incorporated several campaigns with local, regional, and national associations. This resulted in strong buyer interest allowing the seller to review many options and ultimately choose the strategic fit that aligned best with their succession plans.
Transaction Director, Amy Alonso, commented, “It was clear from the beginning that this was the perfect fit for both parties. RoadOne was looking to grow in the Texas market, and Wilmac provided the ideal opportunity to do so. We are pleased for RoadOne that this has further strengthened their drive to expand through acquisition, and for the seller, who has found the right home for Wilmac Enterprises.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
