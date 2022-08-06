Shawn Handschuh Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Venice, Florida Office
Venice, FL, August 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Shawn Handschuh has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Sales Associate in the Venice office. She specializes in the greater Venice area, with a focus on relocation, first-time homebuyers, vacation homes, downsizing and investment properties.
A 22-year real estate veteran, Handschuh is an experienced negotiator, strong marketer and a “people person” who understands different personalities and serves clients with integrity and passion.
Born in Houston, Texas, Handschuh lived in Maryland for 44 years, where she was a top producer with Long & Foster Real Estate in Elkton as well as Keller Williams American Premier Realty in Bel Air. She was also owner of Shawn’s Tax Service and co-owner of C&S Paint and Paper, both in Rising Sun.
She enjoys hiking, biking, swimming and horseback riding, and has been active with Citizens Against Trash (CAT) and the Boys & Girls Club.
The Venice office is located at 307 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Handschuh can be reached at (443) 466-8808 or shawnhandschuh@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Platinum RealtyContact
Bryan Guentner
(941) 929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
