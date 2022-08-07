Ignitarium Opens New Office in Canada
San Jose, CA, August 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ignitarium has officially opened its new office in Canada, located at 55 York Street in Toronto, Ontario. This strategic expansion is another step forward in Ignitarium’s journey as a key player in the Automotive and Robotics verticals servicing customers in the AI/ML, Semiconductor and Embedded Software space with a global footprint scaling North America, Europe and APAC. The multinational product engineering company has offices in the US (San Jose and Austin) and Japan (Yokohama). It is headquartered in Bengaluru and has another development center in Kochi.
“Our presence in North America has gotten a fillip with the establishment of our new center in Canada. We hope to collaborate closely as a partner with clients in this geography and co-engineer many more impactful products,” said Ramesh Shanmugham, COO & Co-founder, Ignitarium. “This aligns with our efforts to attract top talent locally as well,” he added.
About Ignitarium :
Ignitarium is a boutique product engineering house that combines its deep expertise in Semiconductor, AI, and Embedded systems to realize cost-effective system solutions to solve demanding real world use cases. Since its inception in 2012, it has been focused on providing product engineering services for intelligent systems.
Nishi Anna
1-669-900-5155
https://www.ignitarium.com
nishi.anna@ignitarium.com
