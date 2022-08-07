Black Women Empowering Finances Hosts a Black Business Month Event: "Boundaries Wealth and Me in Business"
Boundaries Wealth and Me in Business, Black Business Month, virtual event hosted by Black Women Empowering Finances is being held Saturday August 13, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (EST) on Zoom. An event where small business owners and entrepreneurs will make new contacts, and have the opportunity to have their questions answered on the topics of Self-Care for Entrepreneurs, Business Relationships, Business Controls, Boundaries in the Workplace, and When to Say Yes or No with Your Money.
Hampton, VA, August 07, 2022 -- "Boundaries Wealth and Me in Business," Black Business Month, virtual roundtable event hosted by Black Women Empowering Finances is being held Saturday August 13, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (EST) on Zoom.
“Boundaries Wealth and Me in Business” is an event where small business owners and entrepreneurs will make new contacts, and have the opportunity to have their questions answered on the topics of Self-Care for Entrepreneurs, Business Relationships, Business Controls, Boundaries in the Workplace, and When to Say Yes or No with Your Money.
Black Women-Owned businesses are still our fastest growing segment of small entrepreneurs, according to studies. However, 61% of Black Women-Owned businesses are self-funded, according to Harvard Business Review. Access to resources, such as capital and information, are key to business success. But almost half of Black Women Entrepreneurs starting a business, based on a LinkedIn survey, do not know where to go to obtain the information they need.
Boundaries are necessary to live healthy, happy, and thrive in business. With 63% of business owners currently dealing with burn out, according to a survey The Hustle, and 23% of minority business owners constantly facing mental exhaustion, lacking sleep, and feeling run down, in keeping with a Capital One report. Making “Boundaries Wealth and Me in Business” is a timely event. Attendees will leave this event with new contacts and empowered to implement the advice they received to finish strong in 2022.
The presenters will be Dee Bowden Revenue Recovery Expert and founder of BCS Solutions, Joyce Chesley Hayward CPA and founder of Fusion 4 Business LLC, Janisha Richardson Business Credit Expert and Co-Founder of Positive Business Credit Solutions LLC, RaShida Roberts Personal Finance Coach and founder of Target Financial, and Tashaya Singleton Certified Risk Manager and founder of TJS Financial Solutions LLC. To register for this free event visit www.BoundariesWealthAndMe.com.
