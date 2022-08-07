Black Women Empowering Finances Hosts a Black Business Month Event: "Boundaries Wealth and Me in Business"

Boundaries Wealth and Me in Business, Black Business Month, virtual event hosted by Black Women Empowering Finances is being held Saturday August 13, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (EST) on Zoom. An event where small business owners and entrepreneurs will make new contacts, and have the opportunity to have their questions answered on the topics of Self-Care for Entrepreneurs, Business Relationships, Business Controls, Boundaries in the Workplace, and When to Say Yes or No with Your Money.