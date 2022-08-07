Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between N&L Investment Corporation and Hufsey Mechanical
Fort Worth, TX, August 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International’s client N&L Investment Corporation, a provider of HVAC and plumbing services, has successfully sold to Hufsey Mechanical in Fort Worth, Texas.
N&L Investment Corporation is a provider of HVAC and plumbing services for residential customers. The business operates as a franchisee of two highly reputable franchises, Pitzer’s One Hour Air Conditioning and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. The business serves residential customers located in Northern and Western Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada markets.
Adding to Hufsey Mechanical’s current ownership of One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating in Fort Worth, Texas, this acquisition expands the business into the Arizona and Nevada markets. One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating has developed a reputation for being a reliable air conditioning company by offering top-notch, 24-hour service to customers. They design, install, service and repair HVAC systems and parts in strict accordance with the highest industry standards. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is committed to providing industry-leading service. They provide ongoing training to their plumbers so that they can continue to provide installation, repair and maintenance services at the highest industry standards. The trust they have built with their customers has made them into a leading plumbing brand with loyal customers who count on them for safe, reliable service.
Benchmark International proved value in finding a buyer with experience in the industry through its proprietary multi-medium marketing strategies. In addition, Benchmark International incorporated several campaigns with local, regional, and national associations. This resulted in strong buyer interest allowing the seller to review many options and ultimately choose the strategic fit that aligned best with their succession plans.
Transaction Director Amy Alonso commented, “It was a pleasure to work with both parties throughout the sale process. Both sides were committed to providing the time and resources needed to get the deal across the line. We are confident that N&L Investment Corporation is in the right hands with Hufsey Mechanical, and we look forward to seeing their continued growth and success.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntI.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
