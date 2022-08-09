Dynamic Screen Printing Supply Now Sells Stahls' Hotronix Heat Presses and Accessories
Ontario, CA, August 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dynamic Screen Printing Supply, located in Ontario, CA, now offers the Stahls' Hotronix brand heat presses and accessories. Stahls' brand started in Detroit, Michigan, in 1932. By the 1980's Stahls' came out with the Hotronix brand to fit the market's needs. With continued growth over the years, Stahls' is known for its unsurpassed options and quality, which the market didn't offer. With these options and quality in mind, Stahl's motto is "continue to move the industry forward with quality innovations made with you, the user, in mind."
Dynamic carefully considers the brands and items it distributes. "Trust is a key component in developing a strong partnership with our customers," says Damian Hobson, President of Dynamic Supply. "We are convinced that the brands we represent are the best in the business, and Stahl's is renowned for its dependability and high quality." In addition, They're sure that the Stahls' Hotronix brand will exceed the needs and expectations of our customer base. We are selling Stahls’ Hotronix full line of heat presses along with all the accessory components you’ll need to run a job from start to finish. You can review the full line at their website www.dynamicsps.com or call their office at 800-967-4070 for more information.
