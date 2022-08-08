Encouraging Women Entrepreneurs with a Startup Ecosystem Helps the Indian Economy Grow - Shreekant Patil, Mentor & Founder at PARENTNashik

On July 29th, 2022, Shreeekant Patil, Platinum badge MAARG Startup India mentor and founder of PARENTNashik, was the chief guest of an event for Women Business Meet across Maharashtra state, hosted by Mr. Amol Kasar, regional head of Saturday Club Global Trust at Radisson Blu Hotel, Nashik.