Authentic No Gimmicks Founder Regalado The Trill Has Launch Party Success
Authentic No Gimmicks Entertainment networking launch was success.
Queen Creek, AZ, August 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Authentic No Gimmicks Entertainment founder Joshua David Regalado held a networking event in search for local artists to bring under the umbrella. The event was a large success and many attended on 8/11/2022. Joshua and the team are happy to announce that three artists were selected and the future is bright for the ANG ENT label and the newly added artists. More announcements will be made soon from the company as it continues to progress and build its roster. “One day, one artist and one event at a time. We will keep helping artists find themselves and their sound, and we are proud to be here in the community to help people pursue their dreams,” says Joshua David Regalado the ANG ENT founder who’s proud of the events turnout.
