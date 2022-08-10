Hanan Products Company Introduces New Fall Pre-Whipped Icing Flavor: Pumpkin Spice
Hicksville, NY, August 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Around this time of year consumers are anticipating the long-awaited return of fall seasonal items. Some popular food and beverage brands have just announced release dates for their pumpkin spice flavored items. The demand for pumpkin spice increases every year and it seems to happen earlier and earlier. Hanan Products, a 76-year-old whipped toppings manufacturer, is keeping with the times by offering a new fall-inspired flavor of it’s Tasty Whipped, pre-whipped icing: Pumpkin Spice. Hanan Products announced Thursday that they are now taking pre-orders for the product.
Tasty Whipped Pumpkin Spice adds to the already popular line of ready-to-use icings. Customers love the taste, consistency, and convenience it has to offer. Hanan Products’ pre-whipped icing sales have increased 400% over the last year.
“Our Research and Development Department has been working hard since last year to develop Tasty Whipped Pumpkin Spice. We thought of the idea of creating seasonal flavors during a team meeting, and pumpkin spice for Fall was a unanimous decision. It was great to see the collaboration with our team. It seems almost everyone had a hand in the product development – from the start of the idea to flavoring to coloring. I know we all enjoyed the taste testing!” said Ryan Hanan, Chief Operating Officer.
Tasty Whipped Pumpkin Spice will be sold wholesale at $23.50 for a seven pound pail. Only a limited number of pails will be produced and Hanan Products will stop accepting orders on August 29. The product will then be available for pick-up/delivery during the week of September 5. “We want to give our distributors enough time to purchase and stock the product before the Fall season,” said Paul Hanan, Chief Financial Officer.
About Hanan Products:
Hanan Products Company Inc. was founded in 1946 by research chemist Stuart Hanan. As a leading food production manufacturer, Hanan has developed a broad line of premium quality whipped toppings, icings, and fillings sold by distributors and used by supermarkets and bakeries around the world. With an overwhelming interest in quality, and a very active research and development staff, Hanan has created products for every practically aspect of the baking industry.
