Announcing 9th Annual EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium

National Harbor, MD, August 10, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 9th Annual EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium, occurring this October 26-27 at The Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD. This year’s symposium will discuss the current initiatives toward advancing domestic and international counter-IED missions in support of US National Security, highlighting this year’s theme “Integrating C-IED Technologies to Neutralize Threats Across Domestic & Foreign Operations.”The Defense Department is preparing for a new era of explosive ordnance disposal that will bring fresh challenges and require new technology solutions. The EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium will provide a ‘town-hall’ style forum to provide insight into the emerging technologies, enhanced training, and methods of intelligence gathering that are vital to successful EOD and demining initiatives.The 2022 EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium will feature senior-level speakers including:· Brig. Gen. Brian S. Hartless, USAF, Deputy Director, Resource Integration, Incoming Air Force Director of Civil Engineers, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, HQAF· Col. Russell Hoff, USA, Project Manager, Close Combat Systems, Joint Program Executive Office Armaments & Ammunition· Col. Michael Schoonover, USA, Commander, 71st Ordnance GroupCapt. Jeff Morganthaler, USN, Director, Maritime Operations Center, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command· Sean Haglund, Associate Director, Office for Bombing Prevention, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), U.S. Department of Homeland Security· Dr. Kirk Yeager, Terrorist Explosive Device Analytical Center (TEDAC), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Chief Explosives ScientistTopics to be covered at the Symposium Include:· Guiding Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces (NECF) Efforts Toward Clearing the Battlespace of Any Hazards.· Developing Adaptive Ordnance Professionals to Effectively Sustain Army Readiness & Win in Multi-Domain Operations.· Providing an Update on OBP Initiatives for Mitigating the Use of Explosives and IEDs Against US Critical Infrastructure.· Ensuring Acquisition Excellence by Delivering Dominating Close Combat Capabilities to the Warfighter to Win in MDO.· Planning & Providing EOD Support to Mid-Intensity or Large-Scale Combat Operations Against a Near Peer Adversary.· And much more.DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado, adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680.Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://countermine.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.