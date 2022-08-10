Announcing 9th Annual EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium
The 2022 EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium will take place October 26-27 at The Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, August 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 9th Annual EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium, occurring this October 26-27 at The Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD. This year’s symposium will discuss the current initiatives toward advancing domestic and international counter-IED missions in support of US National Security, highlighting this year’s theme “Integrating C-IED Technologies to Neutralize Threats Across Domestic & Foreign Operations.”
The Defense Department is preparing for a new era of explosive ordnance disposal that will bring fresh challenges and require new technology solutions. The EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium will provide a ‘town-hall’ style forum to provide insight into the emerging technologies, enhanced training, and methods of intelligence gathering that are vital to successful EOD and demining initiatives.
The 2022 EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium will feature senior-level speakers including:
· Brig. Gen. Brian S. Hartless, USAF, Deputy Director, Resource Integration, Incoming Air Force Director of Civil Engineers, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, HQAF
· Col. Russell Hoff, USA, Project Manager, Close Combat Systems, Joint Program Executive Office Armaments & Ammunition
· Col. Michael Schoonover, USA, Commander, 71st Ordnance Group
Capt. Jeff Morganthaler, USN, Director, Maritime Operations Center, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
· Sean Haglund, Associate Director, Office for Bombing Prevention, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), U.S. Department of Homeland Security
· Dr. Kirk Yeager, Terrorist Explosive Device Analytical Center (TEDAC), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Chief Explosives Scientist
Topics to be covered at the Symposium Include:
· Guiding Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces (NECF) Efforts Toward Clearing the Battlespace of Any Hazards.
· Developing Adaptive Ordnance Professionals to Effectively Sustain Army Readiness & Win in Multi-Domain Operations.
· Providing an Update on OBP Initiatives for Mitigating the Use of Explosives and IEDs Against US Critical Infrastructure.
· Ensuring Acquisition Excellence by Delivering Dominating Close Combat Capabilities to the Warfighter to Win in MDO.
· Planning & Providing EOD Support to Mid-Intensity or Large-Scale Combat Operations Against a Near Peer Adversary.
· And much more.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado, adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://countermine.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
