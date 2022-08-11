PromoStandards Adds a New Advisory Board Member, Welcomes Amy Rabideau
Bethlehem, PA, August 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PromoStandards is pleased to announce the addition of a new member to its advisory board. The new board member, Amy Rabideau, is the VP of Product at Facilisgroup. She brings to PromoStandards 24 years of experience in the promotional products industry.
"As soon as Amy Rabideau got involved in PromoStandards, it was evident that she would quickly become a valuable member of the community,” said Eric Alessi, the Chairman of PromoStandards. “Fast forward to today, and we're excited to welcome Amy as a board member and the chair of the MMEC, the Membership, Marketing, and Education Committee. She is a fantastic contribution to PromoStandards, and we look forward to her valuable involvement."
Prior to working at Facilisgroup, the market-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) company for promotional product firms, Amy was the Sr. Project Director at eXtendTech, where NetSuite experts create apps with tailored solutions for businesses within the promotional products industry. Before that, Amy was the Director of Purchasing at Summit Group, LLC, which offers creative marketing services and branded merchandise solutions.
She holds a BS in Business Administration from Medaille University.
“The PromoStandards community is full of amazing, talented, and innovative individuals supported by companies driving the change in how the promotional products industry transacts business. I’m excited to serve the PromoStandards community in this new capacity,” said Amy.
About PromoStandards
PromoStandards is a nonprofit organization committed to improving supply chain and transactional efficiencies in the promotional products industry. They standardized the transfer of vital information to move transactions forward. A better flow of inventory, order status, shop notices, media, product data, product configuration, purchase orders, and invoices between suppliers and distributors leads to improved customer experiences. For more information, please visit https://promostandards.org/.
