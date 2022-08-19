Criminal and DUI Defense Lawyer, Daniel Vaswani, Releases YouTube Video About the California Coasting Law
Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers is a California criminal defense and DUI defense law firm, releases a YouTube video to discuss the California Coasting Law.
California Criminal and DUI Defense Law Firm, Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers, offers their experience with the California Coasting Law. The firm regularly releases informative YouTube videos regarding criminal laws in California.
In a recent video, Mr. Vaswani discusses the California Coasting law, Vehicle Code 21710. The Vehicle Code states that drivers cannot, while proceeding downhill, put their vehicle in neutral and allow the vehicle to coast downhill.
“The California Coasting law is important because the violation can have a point impact on insurance which can cause it to be very expensive for three years worth of renewals,” says Daniel Vaswani. The violation occurs commonly within California, specifically in Los Angeles and the Bay Area. “Drivers when proceeding downhill will take a descent by putting their vehicle in neutral and coast downhill in order to conserve gas.”
Daniel Vaswani discusses some of the possible defenses for the violation, “Possibly, it was not a downhill portion of the road, or the driver did not actually place the vehicle in neutral.”
To learn more about traffic offenses, please check out Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers' traffic offenses webpage
If you have received a violation, please contact a traffic attorney.
