Tuned-Up, Tricked-Out, and Going Global: iQuoteXpress Re-Launches with New UI, New Integrations with Microsoft and Google, and New Localizations
Studio City, CA, August 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- iQuoteXpress (IQX), a pioneering configure, price, quote (CPQ) company has released a new version of its flagship sales proposal automation and quote-to-cash solution.
The revamped CPQ solution features a new user interface, seamless integrations with Google Gmail and Microsoft Outlook, and is available in most major localized languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, German, French, and many more.
“Our solution has come a long way in a very short time,” said IQX General Manager, Martin Spritzer. “What started nearly 15 years ago as an easy, affordable sales proposal tool has transformed over time into a full-featured sales enablement system that empowers our clients to reduce sales proposal processing times by as much as 70% and improve closing rates by as much as 25%.”
The solution (available at www.iquotexpress.com) has an open API, and pre-built integrations for Zoho CRM, Zoho Books, Microsoft Dynamics, and Salesforce, and is also widely used alongside leading CRM and ERP platforms such as HubSpot and Oracle. It includes a variety of professionally designed proposal templates, a flexible product and pricing configuration engine, contact management tools, and a wide range of sales reporting tools and dashboards.
“The new UI was essentially designed by our customers,” said Spritzer. “It was based on how we saw they were using [IQX], and on their feedback as well. We soft-launched it about six months ago, fine-tuned it based on usage data, and are now delighted to introduce the new IQX to the whole world."
IQX allows administrators to centralize control over discount structures, product bundling, pricing, and a host of other business needs and rules. The solution can be customized at both the macro and micro (individual user) levels. The extensive customization options set IQX apart as a leader in its space and the company serves most every market: commercial fitness, security, furniture, HVAC, agribusiness, manufacturing, IT, and more.
“We’ve been saying how with all these updates and new languages, IQX is now ‘tuned-up, tricked-out, and going global’,”said Spritzer. “The only thing we didn’t change was the pricing. Starting at just $39 per user, IQX remains one of the absolute best values in the market.”
About IQX:
IQX is a US-based company with customers in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Its namesake product is a robust, cloud-based proposal solution accompanied by personalized support to help each unique customer use it to its fullest. Visit iquotexpress.com.
The revamped CPQ solution features a new user interface, seamless integrations with Google Gmail and Microsoft Outlook, and is available in most major localized languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, German, French, and many more.
“Our solution has come a long way in a very short time,” said IQX General Manager, Martin Spritzer. “What started nearly 15 years ago as an easy, affordable sales proposal tool has transformed over time into a full-featured sales enablement system that empowers our clients to reduce sales proposal processing times by as much as 70% and improve closing rates by as much as 25%.”
The solution (available at www.iquotexpress.com) has an open API, and pre-built integrations for Zoho CRM, Zoho Books, Microsoft Dynamics, and Salesforce, and is also widely used alongside leading CRM and ERP platforms such as HubSpot and Oracle. It includes a variety of professionally designed proposal templates, a flexible product and pricing configuration engine, contact management tools, and a wide range of sales reporting tools and dashboards.
“The new UI was essentially designed by our customers,” said Spritzer. “It was based on how we saw they were using [IQX], and on their feedback as well. We soft-launched it about six months ago, fine-tuned it based on usage data, and are now delighted to introduce the new IQX to the whole world."
IQX allows administrators to centralize control over discount structures, product bundling, pricing, and a host of other business needs and rules. The solution can be customized at both the macro and micro (individual user) levels. The extensive customization options set IQX apart as a leader in its space and the company serves most every market: commercial fitness, security, furniture, HVAC, agribusiness, manufacturing, IT, and more.
“We’ve been saying how with all these updates and new languages, IQX is now ‘tuned-up, tricked-out, and going global’,”said Spritzer. “The only thing we didn’t change was the pricing. Starting at just $39 per user, IQX remains one of the absolute best values in the market.”
About IQX:
IQX is a US-based company with customers in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Its namesake product is a robust, cloud-based proposal solution accompanied by personalized support to help each unique customer use it to its fullest. Visit iquotexpress.com.
Contact
iQuoteXpressContact
Martin Spritzer
(818) 765-3149
Martin Spritzer
(818) 765-3149
Categories