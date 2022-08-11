Axiomtek Presents the Highly Expandable 3.5” Embedded Board with 2.5G LAN and 5G Networks- CAPA322
Axiomtek's CAPA322 features powerful computing performance and rich I/Os making it an excellent choice for various AIoT applications.
City of Industry, CA, August 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek – a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted to the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is proud to introduce the CAPA322, an Intel Atom®-based 3.5-inch embedded board featuring two M.2 slots (Key E and Key B), a 2.5GbE LAN port and triple display capabilities. The single-board computer is greatly enhanced to meet various demands for expansion and connectivity in IoT applications.
Axiomtek’s CAPA322 is powered by the onboard Intel® Celeron® processor N6210/J6412 and Atom® x6413E processor, providing enhanced performance and better burst frequency. This industrial motherboard delivers high operational stability with its wide operating temperature range from -20°C to +70°C or -40°C to +85°C to increase its deployment potential.
For faster transmission of large amounts of data, the CAPA322 features both a GbE LAN port and a 2.5GbE LAN port. For wireless connectivity, the SBC offers one M.2 Key B 3042/3050 slot for 5G/ LTE/4G and one M.2 Key E 2230 slot for Wi-Fi connectivity. In addition, the feature-rich CAPA322 is ideal for graphic-intensive capabilities with multiple interfaces for displays, including HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort++ and LVDS with optional eDP.
The high performance 3.5” embedded SBC has a 260-pin DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM socket for up to 32GB of system memory. The board provides one SATA-600 (3.0) slot and one mSATA slot for additional storage and supports optional TPM 2.0 to ensure data security and operations. Furthermore, the SBC features abundant I/O, including two USB 3.2, four USB 2.0, two RS-232, two RS-232/422/485 and 8-channel DIO. It supports Windows® 10 and Linux operating systems.
Axiomtek’s CAPA322 is now available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit our website at us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
“The CAPA322 is designed for 5G, Edge computing, and IoT applications and is small enough to fit into any space-constrained situations. It features high performance with low power consumption, making it adaptable to many IoT applications. In this board, we minimize the internal connectors on the edge of the board to make it easier for system integrators to manage cable routing,” said Michelle Mi, product manager of the embedded board Planning Division at Axiomtek.
