IP65 Spanner Locks Now Ex-Stock from FDB Online Store
IP65 Spanner locks are offered ex-stock from the FDB Online store in 3mm, 5mm, 7mm and 8mm sizes to signify the size of the central pin in each case. Bodies are zinc die with chrome or black finish and cams are flat as standard but may be varied on request.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, August 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Budget level Spanner locks from the FDB Online store are so named because they use a spanner-like key to operate the quarter turn latching mechanism. These “spanner” inserts are now stocked in three common formats – square, triangular and double barb for use in all types of industrial and office use for cabinets, enclosures, lockers, access flaps, panels, desks and similar.
