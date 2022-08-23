Better Blend Now Offers Franchise Opportunities
After 4 booming years, the unique health-conscious smoothie brand Better Blend is franchising.
Cincinnati, OH, August 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Franchise announcement comes after months of hard work and preparations to establish a comprehensive franchise business model. Having a rock-solid foundation on which to develop the franchise will allow the Better Blend management team to assist franchisees in all aspects of operating Better Blend locations in target markets throughout the U.S.
Better Blend is not a typical smoothie/juice bar, but an exceptional on-trend business model and key brand differentiation. The company culture is built on our passion for better over-all nutrition, athletic performance, healthy lifestyle, and continuous innovation. Their cool, colorful socially responsible brand is intended to resonate with fast-paced Millennial and Gen Zs, however, has proven to appeal to people of all ages.
At their core, Better Blend is a better business model. Their wide variety of healthy, low calorie, high protein blends are a great tasting, convenient, and effective means to improve health and wellness for a rapidly growing consumer category. Their business platform allows operators to create high-volume stores where they can enjoy and take pride in doing what they do. Most importantly, their locations are known for consistently providing each guest with a pure, satisfying experience, in a casual environment, supported by engaging, knowledgeable staff.
The concept behind Better Blend came to its founder and CEO, Isaac Hamlin, while playing on the University of Kentucky rugby team at the University of Kentucky. Isaac was inspired to find a replacement for the heavy meals that were the team’s pregame tradition, so he set out to develop protein smoothies that offered optimum nutrition, tasted great, and didn’t weigh him down. Equipped with a business degree and healthy smoothie recipes he’d developed at UK, he set out to bring nutritious and delicious choices to the community. Since opening its first location in 2018 Better Blend has successfully developed additional locations in the Greater Cincinnati metro area and will look to expand through a methodical franchise growth strategy in a variety of markets.
Better Blend is a lifestyle, nutrition focused smoothie brand which offers decadent, high protein, low carbohydrate blends, açai bowls and healthy snacks to health conscience consumers. Better Blend operates locations in the Greater Cincinnati area. For information about franchising with Better Blend, please visit www.betterblend.com/franchise or call 859-803-7431. To stay up to date with Better Blend news and announcements, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Contact:
Isaac Hamlin, To stay up to date
345 W 4th Street, Cincinnati, OH
Isaac.hamlin@betterblend.com
859-803-7431
Better Blend is not a typical smoothie/juice bar, but an exceptional on-trend business model and key brand differentiation. The company culture is built on our passion for better over-all nutrition, athletic performance, healthy lifestyle, and continuous innovation. Their cool, colorful socially responsible brand is intended to resonate with fast-paced Millennial and Gen Zs, however, has proven to appeal to people of all ages.
At their core, Better Blend is a better business model. Their wide variety of healthy, low calorie, high protein blends are a great tasting, convenient, and effective means to improve health and wellness for a rapidly growing consumer category. Their business platform allows operators to create high-volume stores where they can enjoy and take pride in doing what they do. Most importantly, their locations are known for consistently providing each guest with a pure, satisfying experience, in a casual environment, supported by engaging, knowledgeable staff.
The concept behind Better Blend came to its founder and CEO, Isaac Hamlin, while playing on the University of Kentucky rugby team at the University of Kentucky. Isaac was inspired to find a replacement for the heavy meals that were the team’s pregame tradition, so he set out to develop protein smoothies that offered optimum nutrition, tasted great, and didn’t weigh him down. Equipped with a business degree and healthy smoothie recipes he’d developed at UK, he set out to bring nutritious and delicious choices to the community. Since opening its first location in 2018 Better Blend has successfully developed additional locations in the Greater Cincinnati metro area and will look to expand through a methodical franchise growth strategy in a variety of markets.
Better Blend is a lifestyle, nutrition focused smoothie brand which offers decadent, high protein, low carbohydrate blends, açai bowls and healthy snacks to health conscience consumers. Better Blend operates locations in the Greater Cincinnati area. For information about franchising with Better Blend, please visit www.betterblend.com/franchise or call 859-803-7431. To stay up to date with Better Blend news and announcements, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Contact:
Isaac Hamlin, To stay up to date
345 W 4th Street, Cincinnati, OH
Isaac.hamlin@betterblend.com
859-803-7431
Contact
Better BlendContact
Isaac Hamlin
859-803-7431
www.betterblend.com/franchise
Isaac Hamlin
859-803-7431
www.betterblend.com/franchise
Categories