Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers CEO, Attorney Daniel Vaswani, Releases YouTube Video About Driving Over the 70MPH Speed Limit
Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers is a California criminal defense and DUI defense law firm (www.virtuosolaw.com), in Hayward, CA with offices in Oakland, San Jose, Manteca, Walnut Creek, and San Francisco. Recently, CEO Daniel Vaswani released a YouTube video discussing the violation of driving over 70 miles per hour. Watch the video here: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wC9rwleZguc).
Hayward, CA, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- California Criminal and DUI Defense Law Firm, Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers (www.virtuosolaw.com), regularly releases informative YouTube videos regarding criminal laws in California and has chosen to discuss the topic of driving over the 70 miles per hour speed limit.
Daniel Vaswani, of Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers (www.virtuosolaw.com) explains Vehicle Code, 22356 VC, which specifically cites one for driving over 70 miles per hour. The specificity becomes relevant because in certain portions of the state, there are freeways and highways with speed limits greater than 65 miles per hour, and are often set at 70 miles per hour. The violation comes with a point offense towards one’s driver’s license, which can cause insurance to be expensive.
“It is important to fight this offense and have qualified counsel take it on because it can affect insurance rates. And depending upon the speed, there may be a potential for traffic school, which comes with its own fees. Traffic school can be helpful because it can cause the point not to affect insurance,” says Mr. Vaswani.
To address the complicated legal issues however, one could hire an attorney to pursue either a case dismissal, offense reduction, or a referral to traffic school.
In the additional videos Mr. Vaswani has released on YouTube, there are thorough explanations of California vehicle codes and other common traffic offenses.
To learn more about traffic offenses, please check out Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers’ traffic offenses webpage at: https://www.virtuosolaw.com/traffic-offenses/
If you have received a violation, please contact 833-6-No-Jail.
