Chandra Mohan Arunasalam – New Executive Chef at Six Senses Con Dao
August 2022: Six Senses Con Dao is delighted to announce the appointment of Chandra Mohan Arunasalam as the new Executive Chef.
Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Vietnam, August 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Originally from Malaysia, Chef Chandra brings over 20 years of culinary expertise, having worked at hotels and restaurants across the US, Canada, Europe, China, Thailand and the Maldives. Prior to joining the culinary team at Six Senses Con Dao, Chef Chandra has spent time working in the kitchens of world-renowned restaurants, including at a range of prestigious Michelin-starred institutions. This includes his experience under the guidance of Chef Thomas Keller during his time at the three-Michelin-starred The French Laundry (declared “the best restaurant in the world, period” by Anthony Bourdain); with Chef Grant Achatz while at the three-Michelin-starred and award-winning Alinea; with chef Roland Jöhri at the two-Michelin-starred Talvo; and with Chef Curtis Duffy at the three-Michelin-starred Grace, the acclaimed restaurant that was the subject of the Netflix-distributed documentary “For Grace.”
While working at a myriad of prestigious Michelin-starred restaurants and world-class hotels & resorts, Chef Chandra cultivated his impressive skills set to develop a thoughtful, innovative and imaginative approach to cuisine that draws upon his wealth of experience. He embraces modern cooking techniques and coaxes the best out of each individual ingredient. “I am especially fascinated and inspired by what’s growing in front of my eyes at the organic garden of Six Senses Con Dao, hence, I challenge myself to bring the best delicacies and freshness to every dining guest at the resort,” says Chef Chandra.
Upon his arrival at Con Dao, Vietnam, Chef Chandra was immediately captivated by the fresh local ingredients. His culinary innovation employing these ingredients and fresh produce, together with his unique perspective to traditional western dishes will open up a new chapter for dining at Six Senses Con Dao. Chef Chandra has recently created a new five-course dining experience called “Be Amused.” This is a new Chef’s Table presentation, live and spontaneous, where guests can interact with their dishes’ creator, without a fixed menu and conventional fine dining setup. Chef will chat with guests about their preferences and his approach to selecting the ingredients to suit each diner in order to deliver the optimal gastronomic experience to even the most discerning of palates.
This concept is a part of a long term “Thoughtful Progressive Cuisine” program which introduces Chef Chandra’s modern cooking style by way of sustainable culinary practices to create remarkable memories for guests. It is a unique dining experience that can only be discovered at Six Senses Con Dao.
