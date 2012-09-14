PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Honored with Asia Quality Brands Award 2019 MerPerle Hon Tam Resort today announced that it received a prestigious accolade known as Aisa Quality Brands Award 2019 organized by the Asia Industry Information Promote Association (AIPA) in cooperation with some other specialized units on December 14th, 2019. - December 19, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

Midas Hospitality to Manage Two Tulsa Hotels St. Louis hotel developer adds Hilton properties to its management portfolio. - December 19, 2019 - Midas Hospitality

InnQuest Software Launches Stayfull Channel Manager Stayfull allows roomMaster users to grow their bookings and take their property’s online distribution to the next level. - December 18, 2019 - InnQuest Software

The Excellence Collection Announces Opening of Finest Punta Cana for September 2020 Finest Punta Cana reservations launched December 10, 2019. - December 16, 2019 - Finest Punta Cana

Cubby Launches Its Services in Vegas in November 2019, Making Luggage Storage Easier for Travelers Cubby now offers its innovative and convenient luggage storage lockers for people traveling from the Las Vegas airport. - December 12, 2019 - Cubby

Upscale Hotel in Papua New Guinea Selects RateTiger for Online Connectivity Crown Hotel Port Moresby leverages Channel Manager to manage OTAs and GDS. - December 12, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge Was Named in Lonely Planet’s Top 5 World's Best Eco Resorts and Has Been Described as the Only Genuinely Eco-Friendly Dive Resort in the World Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations. The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet. “Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge

MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Opens a New Property as MerPerle Beach Hotel Last week, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels announced that it will be opening a new hotel in the coastal city of Nha Trang in December 2019. This is an addition to its portfolio of three properties in unique cities of Nha Trang & Ho Chi Minh City. - December 02, 2019 - MerPerle Beach Hotel

Spanish Hotel Chain Boosts Productivity and Connectivity with eRevMax Actahotels recommends RateTiger for rate and availability distribution. - November 30, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Given the Loved By Guests Award 2019 On November 27, 2019, Expedia Group held a workshop in Nha Trang to update the area on business figures and trends, and summarize the travel landscape in 2019 as a result of it research on this coastal city. - November 29, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

Painting Contest "My Parent at Work” The children of Metaxa Hospitality Group’s employees painted the way they imagine their parents at work. - November 28, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Midas Hotel Fund Invests in Milwaukee Property St. Louis hotel developer raises $25 million in capital. - November 24, 2019 - Midas Hospitality

eRevMax Offers Connectivity with Viajes El Corte Ingles New interface with Spain’s biggest travel agency facilitates seamless data transfer. - November 22, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

Country Christmas at The Ingleside Hotel Opens Friday, November 29, 2019 Now in its 24th year, Country Christmas has become one of the area’s most anticipated holiday traditions. This popular drive through holiday lights display is held on the grounds of The Ingleside Hotel located at 2810 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI. Country Christmas 2019 dates of operation are: November... - November 21, 2019 - The Ingleside Hotel

Restaurant Consulting Firm Access Point Hospitality Group Opens in Fort Lauderdale Tom Kelley and Access Point Hospitality Group offers services for restaurants, hotel operators and new ventures across South Florida. - November 20, 2019 - AccessPoint Group

Russian Upscale Hotel Recommends RateTiger for Optimizing Online Revenue Petro Palace Hotel leverages RateTiger for channel management and market intelligence. - November 16, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

HalalTravels.com: A New Player in the Travel Industry HalalTravels.com enters the Muslim travel market with a new website and a global service range. - November 15, 2019 - HalalTravels.com

AMMI Managed Hotels Are Honoring Veterans Nov. 11 with Free Hotel Room Stay Our veterans are important to us! Five hotels with the American Motel Management Group are honoring our veterans this Nov 11. Each of their five (5) hotels are providing traveling veterans with a hotel guest room for one night, (50) fifty free hotel room nights total will be given to veterans that stop at AMMI hotels. Free freshly made breakfast buffet and more. First 10 Veterans to check-in November 11 get free guest room for one night. *American Motel Management Inc. - November 06, 2019 - American Motel Management

AD1 Development Relocates Corporate Office in Hollywood AD1 Development, a hospitality development company in Hollywood, Florida is relocating their headquarters to 1915 Harrison Street. - November 01, 2019 - AD1Global

Memphis Tours Offers Shopping Tips on Morocco Vacation Planning Enjoy Morocco vacations by Memphis tours with your family which offer a wide range of great travel vacation packages. - October 30, 2019 - Memphis Tours

Wonderfilled Announces "GiantLands" First Public Playtest This Halloween, Thursday Oct. 31, Madison Wisconsin-based Wonderfilled Inc.’s Game Designers Stephen E. Dinehart and James M. Ward will perform the first public playtest of their new mixed-reality, role-playing game and immersive game park, GiantLands. Playthrough will take place at Wisconsin’s Gamehole Con on Thursday, October 31 and explore the core game inside GiantLands’ original universe and future game park to an almost sold-out crowd. - October 29, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Palm Garden Hotel Completes Multi-Million Dollar Renovation Palm Garden Hotel is proud to announce the completion of a comprehensive $3 million dollar renovation. The extensive transformation includes the complete overhaul of the hotel property including 147 guestrooms and suites, main entrance and lobby, meeting and banquet spaces, furniture, fixtures, and the... - October 24, 2019 - Palm Garden Hotel

Openhotelier Completes Technical Integration with eRevMax Hoteliers to benefit from direct data transfer between their PMS and sales channels. - October 18, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

AD1 Global Completes Multi-Million Dollar Hotel Conversion AD1 Global, a South-Florida based hospitality development and management company, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the former Parc Royale Hotel Lake Buena Vista and converted it into an upscale full-service Crowne Plaza® hotel. The comprehensive property-wide renovation featured... - October 17, 2019 - AD1Global

Helix Hospitality Announces Corporate Office Relocation Helix Hospitality, a multi-faceted hospitality company whose primary services include hotel investment, ownership, management and construction/renovation, is pleased to announce the relocation of its corporate office from Lombard, Ill., to 1101 N. Prospect Avenue, Itasca, Ill. “Outgrowing our... - October 16, 2019 - Helix Hospitality

Fripp Island and Pledge the Pink Attempt to Break Guinness World Record for Longest Line of Yard Flamingos Fripp Island, along with Fripp Island Resort and Pledge the Pink will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for Longest Line of Yard Flamingos on October 12, 2019. - October 12, 2019 - Fripp Island Golf & Beach Resort

Dubai’s Most Expensive Gym Just Got a Serious Upgrade How the Super Rich workout in Dubai; “New Program packs a proper punch,” says Founder - October 08, 2019 - Alston & Clayden

Adam Chassin Appointed to Withlocals Supervisory Board Withlocals strengthens its board leadership by appointing tech executive Adam Chassin (formerly of Uber, Amazon and Yahoo!). His addition will accelerate the ambition of Withlocals to become the biggest global online marketplace for personalized travel experiences. - October 07, 2019 - Withlocals

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Awarded as "The Ultimate Wellness Destination in Vietnam” MerPerle Hon Tam Resort last week announced that it was just awarded a new accolade as "The ultimate wellness destination in Vietnam” by The Guide in a yearly well-known award-winning ceremony. - October 05, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

AD1 Global Collaborates with Cadena to Send Aid to Bahamas AD1 Global, a hospitality company located in Hollywood, Florida, collaborated with Cadena International to collect and send humanitarian aid to the Bahamas following the disastrous effects of Hurricane Dorian. “At AD1 Global, we value teamwork and community,” said AD1 Global President Daniel... - October 04, 2019 - AD1Global

HospitalityUnited.Club to Host Cocktails & Conversations in Singapore Third edition to feature AgentX101, HotelTonight, Ecommpay, LiveOS, RateTiger and WIHP. - October 03, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

Kim Johnson Joins V-Suites as Manager of Strategic Alliances V-Suites is pleased to have Kim Johnson join the firm as Manager of Strategic Alliances. She will be instrumental in building key relationships to push the V-Suites brand forward with partners, suppliers, and corporate clients. Her successful career in the furniture rental, corporate housing and relocation... - October 02, 2019 - V-Suites

Voluntary Cleanup Action by Creta Maris Beach Resort A major initiative under the “World Cleanup Day” program and in coordination with “Let's do it Greece” actions. - September 28, 2019 - Maris Hotels

eMenuTouch Presents NutrientMenus - Pre-ordering System for Drive Thru, Estimating the Guest Services to Less Than 60 Seconds System created with innovative Hi-Tech in traditional Guest Services for the next generation in exploring guest experiences whether Drive-thru or other hospitality venues where no one ever has serviced before. - September 27, 2019 - Queensway Group AB

Heavlin Management Company - People on the Move Heavlin Management Company, LLC, Chandler, AZ, is pleased to announce Matthew Strawn as their new Corporate Director of Rooms overseeing the Rooms Divisions of the company’s managed hotel properties. Matthew joined Heavlin Management Company at the Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel in October of 2018... - September 27, 2019 - Heavlin Management Company

The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn Hires New Director of Sales Daytona Beach, Florida oceanfront resort welcomes Kellie Gustin to their team. - September 27, 2019 - Best Western Aku Tiki Inn

Saudi Based SAS Hotel Recommends eRevMax for Its Mobile Channel Manager Leverages RateTiger for improving real-time online distribution. - September 27, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

Travels with Talek to Lead Cultural Tour of China April 11-19, 2020 Nine-day guided tour will feature explorations of the fascinating and culturally rich cities of Shanghai, Xi’an, and Beijing. - September 25, 2019 - Travels With Talek

InterContinental Hotels Group Appoints Anna-Marie Dowling as Area General Manger for IHG Oman InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has appointed Anna-Marie Dowling as Area General Manager for Oman with a concurrent appointment as General Manager of InterContinental® Muscat. Anna-Marie is the first female general manager of this 43-year old iconic property. Dowling’s expertise and experience... - September 22, 2019 - InterContinental Muscat

Creta Maris Beach Resort Actions for a Sustainable Development and the Support of the Local Community Active participation in the project “TUI Care Foundation | Futouris.” - September 15, 2019 - Maris Hotels

AD1 Global Wins 2019 Travel Weekly Silver Magellan Award AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida has been awarded a Silver Magellan Award from Travel Weekly Magazine for their Social Media/Reputation Influence program. “We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from one of the most prestigious travel companies in the... - September 12, 2019 - AD1Global

Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh Hotel Joins Marriott Road to Awareness Annual Event As part of Sheraton Sharm social responsibilities towards the society, and in light of the constant role in serving the community, the hotel has joined Marriott International Hotels & Resorts in Egypt for a cycling event that was dedicated to children with special needs from Dar Al Sondos Orphanage... - September 12, 2019 - Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa

Jennifer Rose Pagano Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Jennifer Rose Pagano of Cape May, New Jersey is being honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of jewelry design, music, photography and hotel management. - September 11, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Book Hotels on the Go with the New Travoline Hotel Booking App Travoline releases its new android mobile app to enable customers book hotels, car rentals and flights via a simple easy to use hotel booking app. - September 11, 2019 - Travoline Travel Services Pvt Ltd

Best Websites of 2019 in 96 Industries Named by Web Marketing Association The Web Marketing Association is pleased to announce the winners of its 23rd annual WebAward Competition for Web site development. Entries from 43 countries were adjudicated in 96 industry categories during this year's competition. Entries were judged on design, copy writing, innovation, content, interactivity, navigation, and use of technology. UP Hotel Internet Marketing Wins Best of Show for Qbic. WSI Named Top Agency. A complete list of the winning sites can be found at the www.WebAward.org - September 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Successfully Participated in ITE HCMC 2019 On September 5, 2019, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels kicked off a three-day participation in the ITE 2019 HCMC (The International Travel Expo 2019 Ho Chi Minh City) where MerPerle Hon Tam Resort and MerPerle Crystal Palace co-sponsored a VIP Lounge that welcomed hundreds of buyers, potential partners and visitors who were looking for ways to build a fruitful business relationship with this resort & hotel group. - September 10, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

eRevMax Partners with Greek Booking Engine Expert BookOnlineNow Integration to make distribution simpler for hotels. - September 07, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

Jeff Sobel Promoted to Caribbean Living Magazine Group Co-Editor-in-Chief Caribbean Living Magazine, Inc. publishing company (www.CaribbeanLivingMagazine.com / www.SwankyRetreats.com) announced today that Jeff Sobel has been promoted to Co-Editor-in-Chief for the media group, effective immediately. In his new role, Sobel will oversee all editorial content alongside Peta Phipps, founder of the media group. - September 05, 2019 - Caribbean Living