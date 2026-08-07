Hotels & Resorts News
Relax with news about hotels and resorts, offerings, developments and promotions. Find news about hotelier awards, services and events as well as business intelligence on companies servicing the hotel and resort industry.
From the Nile to the Ocean: Novotel Cairo Airport Celebrates World Oceans Day
In a powerful demonstration of environmental commitment, Novotel Cairo Airport successfully hosted its "From the Nile to the Ocean" initiative. The campaign beautifully connected local sustainability efforts in Egypt with the global mission of marine preservation, proving that impactful... - August 07, 2026 - Novotel Cairo Airport
Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino Following Sellout
Following the sellout of Marcello Hernández's original Aug. 28 performance, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has added a second show. Both performances will now be held in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hernández stars on Saturday Night Live and recently released his Netflix comedy special American Boy. Tickets for the newly added performance are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older. - August 05, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Half of AD1 Hospitality's Portfolio Earns 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards
11 hotels recognized with 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards - August 04, 2026 - AD1Global
Diamond Veneer Travel Jewelry Announces New Wholesale Partnership Program for Luxury Spa Boutiques and Hotels Gift Shops
“We are excited to partner with properties that value innovation and guest comfort,” said Yaacov Hassidim, Founder of Diamond Veneer. “Our memo program removes barriers to retail success, so spa directors can focus on what matters most: creating an unforgettable atmosphere.” He added: “Our jewelry collections offer partners exceptional profit margins of up to 5x, pairing luxury aesthetics with the travel-friendly durability that wellness guests demand." - July 30, 2026 - Diamond Veneer Travel Jewelry
West Hill House Launches Luxury Wellness Retreat Experience with Award-Winning Mad River Massage
West Hill House is redefining the boutique inn experience in Vermont with the launch of an exclusive wellness partnership featuring Mad River Massage, recently named one of the Top 5 Places to Get a Massage in Vermont in the 2026 Seven Days Daysies Awards. - July 15, 2026 - West Hill House B&B at Sugarbush
Paragon Hotel Company Announces $3 Million Renovation at Holiday Inn Anderson-an IHG Hotel
Comprehensive refresh of guestrooms, public spaces, and hotel exterior highlights Paragon Hotel Company's continued investment in Anderson. - July 13, 2026 - Paragon Hotel Company
Trinity Service Enterprises Opens New Office in Mexico City
Trinity Service Enterprises has opened a new office in Mexico City, strengthening its operational capacity and creating a more collaborative, professional environment for its growing team. The new office is located at Av. Río Mixcoac 108, Actipan, Benito Juárez, 03230 Ciudad de... - June 20, 2026 - Trinity Services Enterprises
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
How Commercial Manufacturers Like Modern Line Furniture Create One-of-a-Kind Custom VIP Spaces
From NASCAR speedways and professional sports stadiums to luxury hotels, casinos, airports, golf clubs, and executive hospitality suites, today's VIP areas are expected to deliver much more than premium seating. They are carefully designed hospitality environments that combine comfort, functionality, durability, and visual appeal to create memorable guest experiences. Creating these one-of-a-kind custom VIP spaces requires extensive planning and detailed measurements. - June 10, 2026 - Modern Line Furniture inc
Footnanny® Introduces The Footnanny4 Collection Through Strategic Distribution Partnerships and Future Nationwide Salon Network
Footnanny®, the luxury wellness and foot care brand founded by celebrity pedicurist Gloria L. Williams, proudly announces a new strategic partnership with JW Sales & Associates, Inc. to support the continued national expansion of the Footnanny brand across beauty distributors and Vietnamese salon channels throughout the United States. - June 04, 2026 - Footnanny, Inc
West Hill House B&B Ownership Bringing New Vision to the Mad River Valley
Starting this fall, the West Hill House B&B will begin offering wellness to complement its established bed and breakfast hospitality. - June 02, 2026 - West Hill House B&B at Sugarbush
Zen Host Properties' Luxury Retreat in Marietta, GA, Puts Baseball Tournament Families Minutes from the Diamond
Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, a 4-acre, 5 bedroom vacation rental, offers a home base for East Cobb Baseball families. - May 23, 2026 - Zen Host Properties
Vacatia Team Members Win Three ARDA Awards
American Resort Development Association Awards Recognize Excellence in the Timeshare Industry - May 20, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
The Bayard Hotel NYC Debuts Following Full Renovation and Repositioning of Former Best Western Hospitality House
The Bayard Hotel NYC, located at 145 E 49th St in Manhattan, has reopened following a full closure and extensive renovation, transitioning from its former operation as the Best Western Hospitality House. The property now operates as a fully redesigned independent hotel, offering a modernized guest experience after a complete repositioning. - May 13, 2026 - The Bayard Hotel NYC
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort Celebrates 25 Years of Welcoming Guests and Strengthening Community
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort is commemorating 25 years of welcoming guests and strengthening community, reflecting on a quarter century of growth, resilience, and continued investment in guest and team member experiences. Since opening in 2001, Pala has grown into one of Southern California’s premier gaming and hospitality destinations while continuing to invest in new amenities, entertainment, dining, and career development opportunities. - May 08, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
The Rise of AI Travel Planning and the New Visibility Problem Hotels Must Solve
MOVE Marketing Agency introduces the AI Hotel Visibility System, a new solution that measures how hotels appear in AI search and provides actionable recommendations to improve visibility. The system combines website audits and AI performance testing to help hotels increase recommendation frequency, strengthen positioning, and capture demand from AI-driven travel discovery. - May 08, 2026 - MOVE Marketing Agency
Murdaugh Murders Podcast Creators Expand Audio Network with New Travel Podcast "Wherever It Leads..." Featuring CEO / Podcast Journalist Mandy Matney
LUNASHARK® has spun off Wherever It Leads… from its Premium membership platform into a standalone public podcast feed on March 18th with three episodes (Savannah, Scotland, Jamaica) and new episodes every two weeks. - April 20, 2026 - LUNASHARK®
Launch of the "Singing from the Heart" Contest – 3rd Edition, 2026 at MerPerle Nui Sam
In the morning April 17, 2026, the launching ceremony of the “Singing from the Heart” Contest – 3rd Edition, 2026, organized by An Giang Newspaper and Radio – Television, officially took place at MerPerle Nui Sam Resort. - April 20, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Wellness-Oriented Travel Gains Momentum in Chau Doc for Summer 2026
As demand for wellness-focused travel continues to rise, more Vietnamese families are seeking destinations that offer tranquility, nature, and culturally enriching experiences. This summer, Chau Doc is emerging as a compelling choice, blending spiritual heritage with serene landscapes in the Mekong Delta. - April 18, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Successfully Participates in VITM Hanoi 2026, Strengthening Partnerships and Expanding Brand Presence
The Vietnam International Travel Mart – VITM Hanoi 2026, held from April 9–12, 2026 at I.C.E Hanoi, is one of the most prestigious annual tourism events in Vietnam, gathering over 600 domestic and international enterprises. - April 18, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Vacatia Team Members Named as Finalists for 13 ARDA Awards
American Resort Development Association Awards Recognize Excellence in the Timeshare Industry - April 17, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
Mental Edge Launches Real-Time Emotional Insights Platform to Transform High-Stakes Decisions and Performance
Real-time emotional insights platform delivers behavioral intelligence for HR, athletics, education, law enforcement, and healthcare, turning video into actionable emotional insight. - April 14, 2026 - Mental Edge
Stephanie Malakie of Empress Travel Club Named Forbes Travel Guide’s Travel Professional of the Year
Empress Travel Club Founder Stephanie Malakie was named Travel Professional of the Year by Forbes Travel Guide, an honor awarded to a single advisor globally each year. Recognized for her personalized, experience-driven approach, Malakie leads the boutique agency in creating transformative, luxury travel experiences with insider access and high-touch service. - April 09, 2026 - Empress Travel Club
Hinfo Digital Compendium: Two Factor Authentication for Manager Accounts, Guest Usage Charts and New Near Me Categories
Hinfo is launching Version 3.11 of their Hinfo service today with 3 big enhancements; Hinfo is rolling out increased security for management accounts with opt-in two factor authentication; Property managers can now view expanded guest usage data with new charts to show trends of how guests are viewing their property and local area details. • Near Me includes 6 new categories to increase the range of locations and events to list. - April 02, 2026 - App IT Byte
Sena Hospitality Design Up for Four Awards from the American Resort Development Association
Sena Hospitality Design Inc., an Orlando-based licensed interior design firm specializing in resorts, has been named a finalist for four resort design awards from the American Resort Development Association. Sena has been recognized in the Refurbishment Unit Category for the Lakeside Houses at... - April 01, 2026 - Sena Hospitality Design
Vacatia Awarded Best Property Management Company and Best Management Team
Awards Presented at 2026 GNEX Conference in Nashville, Tennessee - March 31, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
Marietta's Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, Managed by Zen Host Properties, Opens Its Doors to FIFA World Cup 2026 Fans Descending on Atlanta
As the world prepares to descend on Atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one Marietta estate is positioning itself as a game-day home base for fans seeking both stadium excitement and sanctuary-level serenity. Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom private estate nestled on four... - March 30, 2026 - Zen Host Properties
ReadyBid Highlights Technology Trends Transforming Corporate Hotel Procurement
As companies continue modernizing their travel programs, ReadyBid expects technology adoption to remain a key driver of innovation within corporate hotel procurement. - March 29, 2026 - Readybid
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Records Strong Booking Momentum for Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day and the Upcoming April 30 – May 1 Holiday
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort has reported a steady rise in reservations for the upcoming Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day (10th day of the 3rd lunar month) as well as the Reunification Day and International Workers’ Day holiday (April 30 – May 1). - March 29, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Laguna Creek Secures $6.3 Million Series A Funding to Transform the Indigenous Tourism Economy
Investment by Dali Capital Partners will fund further innovation and marketing for groundbreaking PMS, POS and booking platform. - March 27, 2026 - Laguna Creek
ChargeSmart EV Activates 10 Level 2 Charging Ports at La Quinta Lackawanna
ChargeSmart EV has opened a new charging station at La Quinta Lackawanna, 2500 Hamburg Turnpike, Lackawanna, NY 14218. The station adds 10 Level 2 ports to ChargeSmart EV's growing network. Guests and local drivers can locate the station, check port availability, and start a session through the... - March 27, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
Hospitality Mechanics Launches 14-Day Restaurant Diagnostic and Operational "Tuning" Service
Hospitality Mechanics announces its official launch, offering high-impact support for owners who need to regain control. They step into the chaos to stabilize your team through hands-on training and professional oversight. By implementing custom-mapped SOPs and clear documentation, they "fix the machine" so your restaurant runs smoothly without you. Stop the burnout and professionalize your workflow with a proven system designed for consistency and growth. - March 26, 2026 - Hospitality Mechanics
As Analog Hobbies Surge in Popularity, This Illinois Cabin Retreat is Building Getaways Around Them
Kishauwau Cabins is celebrating its 40th anniversary with hobby-inspired cabin stays that encourage guests to unplug and enjoy simple, nostalgic activities. Located in Illinois’ Starved Rock Country, the retreat blends nature, comfort, and hands-on experiences for a relaxing, year-round getaway. - March 23, 2026 - Kishauwau Cabins
Longevity Rx Partners with Equinox Hotels to Bring Clinical-Grade Cellular Health Supplements to Luxury Hospitality
Dr. Will Cole's functional medicine-backed supplement brand joins Equinox Hotels' curated high-performance offering at the flagship Hudson Yards location. - March 17, 2026 - Longevity Rx
Best Travel Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 30th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting travel companies, airlines, and hospitality brands worldwide to compete for recognition as the best travel websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners receive industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 17, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
From Impoverished Childhood to Investigating Terrorists and Overseeing Security at a Vegas Resort
New autobiography, Seven Years From Boy To Man, by retired FBI agent and Las Vegas security executive James Carl Stern recounts his important international investigations and work for a famous casino resort. - March 16, 2026 - James Carl Stern
Seven Oaks Italy Announces August 26, 2026 Departure of 10-Day Small-Group Cultural Immersion Program, Featuring Rome, Pompeii, Amalfi Coast and Molise Villages
Seven Oaks Italy announces the August 26, 2026 departure of its 10-day small-group cultural immersion journey for North American travelers. Centered in Molise — one of Italy’s least visited regions — the experience blends Rome, Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast with authentic village encounters, artisan traditions and regional cuisine. Hosted by founder Lou Tortola, the program offers a thoughtful, unhurried way to experience Italy through culture, landscape and local life. - March 15, 2026 - Seven Oaks Italy
Vacatia Earns Management Contract for Beachside Village Resort in Falmouth, Massachusetts
Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative management, rental, technology, and sales solutions for independent timeshare resorts, has been selected as the new management partner for Beachside Village Resort, located in Falmouth on Cape Cod. Vacatia’s management agreement took effect... - March 10, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
ChargeSmart EV Opens New EV Charging Station in Amherst, NY
ChargeSmart EV today announced the opening of a new electric vehicle charging station at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara in Amherst, NY. The new station expands ChargeSmart EV’s Network, giving EV drivers in Amherst a reliable, convenient place to charge. The station offers 26 charging ports — 18 Level 2 (J1772) and 8 DC fast chargers capable of up to 240kW (CCS/CHAdeMO). - March 06, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
Vacatia Earns Management Contract for Landmark Holiday Beach Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida
Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative management, rental, technology, and sales solutions for independent timeshare resorts, has been selected as the new management partner for Landmark Holiday Beach Resort. Vacatia’s management agreement went into effect January 1, 2026. Located... - March 05, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
Unwind in the Sacred Spirit of Ramadan at Novotel Cairo Airport
As the holy month of Ramadan unfolds, bringing with it moments of reflection, togetherness, and gratitude, Novotel Cairo Airport invites you to experience the blessed month in an atmosphere where serenity meets heartfelt hospitality. Whether you are a Cairo resident seeking a peaceful escape... - February 24, 2026 - Novotel Cairo Airport
Mezcal Culture Fest returns to the Moxy South Beach for an Immersive Celebration of Agave, Art and Culture
Two-Day Immersive Festival invites guests to dive deep into the rituals, flavors, and creative spirit of mezcal through curated tastings, cultural programming, and elevated nightlife moments. - February 19, 2026 - Mezculture
Vacatia Earns Palm Springs Tennis Club Management Contract
Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative management, rental, technology, and sales solutions for independent timeshare resorts, has been awarded the property management contract for Palm Springs Tennis Club, one of the Coachella Valley’s most iconic properties. The agreement went into... - February 19, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
BBB Accredited Ascend Vacation Group (Draper, UT) Reaffirms A Rating and Distinguishes Identity from Unaffiliated Florida Entities
Ascend Vacation Group, a BBB Accredited and A Rated authorized travel distributor in Draper, Utah, issues a formal statement to clarify its independent corporate identity. Reaffirming its status as a verified Utah-based entity, the company distinguishes itself from unaffiliated agencies in Florida and highlights its commitment to transparent, virtual vacation consultations via Zoom. - February 13, 2026 - Ascend Vacation Group
Intertek Cristal Awards Concorde De Luxe Resort Antalya Ten Health and Safety Certifications
Intertek Cristal, a market leading global health, safety, quality and security risk management business focused on the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors has awarded Concorde De Luxe Resort Antalya ten different certifications based on its international standards for health, safety, hygiene,... - February 11, 2026 - Intertek
Mana Hotels Positions Ranakpur Adventure Park as a Venue for Corporate Team-Building and Outdoor Events
Mana Hotels positions the Ranakpur Adventure Park as a safe, well-managed venue for outdoor corporate events and team-building sessions, offering adventure activities, flexible spaces, strong safety standards, and a clean natural setting near Ranakpur. - February 04, 2026 - Mana Hotels
A Cellar Worth Traveling For: The Virginia Collection Behind an International Heist
L’Auberge Provençale celebrates its 45th anniversary with award-winning wine and bourbon experiences at La Table Provençale, elevated zero-proof cocktails, and a chauffeured vineyard excursion. - February 02, 2026 - L'Auberge Provencale
Diverse Services – a Commitment to Thoughtful Experiences
After more than a year of operation, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort continues to refine and expand its service portfolio, aiming to better accommodate the evolving and diverse needs of domestic and international guests. - January 21, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Discovery Hospitality Names Jonathan Bartlett as General Manager of Discovery Samal
Discovery Hospitality today announced the appointment of Jonathan Michael Bartlett as General Manager of Discovery Samal, effective January 17, 2026. Bartlett succeeds Stanley Lau, who has overseen the resort since its opening in July 2023. - January 20, 2026 - Discovery Hospitality Corporation
Rising Year-End Bookings Reflect Growing Demand for Peaceful Tet Retreats at MerPerle Nui Sam
As the Lunar New Year approaches, the fast-paced rhythm of urban life has led many travelers to seek quieter destinations that offer rest, reflection, and reconnection. During the pre-Tet period, MerPerle Nui Sam has recorded a noticeable increase in booking interest, particularly from families and small groups looking for a calm and meaningful year-end escape. - January 13, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort