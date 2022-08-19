Criminal and DUI Defense Lawyer, Daniel Vaswani, Releases YouTube Video About Speeding Over 100MPH
Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers is a California criminal defense and DUI defense law firm (www.virtuosolaw.com), in Hayward, CA with offices in Oakland, San Jose, Manteca, Walnut Creek, and San Francisco. Recently, CEO Daniel Vaswani released a YouTube video discussing the violation of driving over 100 miles per hour. Watch the video here: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=saFrqaF8y8g).
Hayward, CA, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In a recent video, Daniel Vaswani discusses California Vehicle Code 22348, which is speeding over 100 miles per hour.
“If this is a first-time offense, the driver can be fined at least a base fine of $500 with potential penalty assessments, a possible license suspension for up to thirty days, and can be charged as a two-point offense which can make insurance very expensive for a period of three years,” says attorney Vaswani.
In the additional videos Mr. Vaswani has released on YouTube, there are thorough explanations of other California vehicle codes.
To learn more about traffic offenses, please check out Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers’ traffic offenses webpage at: https://www.virtuosolaw.com/traffic-offenses/
If you have received a violation, please contact 833-6-No-Jail.
