BDA Advises Clearon on Sale to Solenis
New York, NY, August 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Clearon Corp, controlled by Dalian Hui Yu Xin, has agreed to be sold to Solenis, a global leader in water treatment solutions and technology, and a portfolio company of Platinum Equity.
BDA Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Clearon and its shareholders on the transaction.
Clearon produces trichloroisocyanuric acid (trichlor) and dichloroisocyanuric acid (dichlor) at its plant in South Charleston, West Virginia. Clearon converts these core chemicals into an array of finished goods at its tableting and packaging facility. Products include sanitisers and disinfectants for applications such as recreational water treatment, as well as household, industrial and institutional (HI&I) and other water treatment applications.
Bryan Kitchen, President and CEO, Clearon, said: “Once closed, this transaction will align the strong legacy and complementary capabilities of two remarkable companies, both of whom are committed to safe, reliable, and sustainable operations for the betterment of their customers and the communities in which they operate. This combination will allow our customers to be met with a diverse portfolio of solutions while providing tremendous growth opportunities for Clearon’s most precious asset, our employees.”
John Panichella, CEO, Solenis, said: “This acquisition will help Solenis fulfill a strategic growth initiative following our recent ownership change to Platinum Equity, driving value through our branded Pool Solutions sanitisation product line, while providing an enhanced customer experience through expanded offerings and cost-effective pool solutions. We continue to work closely with the Platinum Equity team to identify opportunities to add value for our customers and drive growth for the Solenis team.”
Robert Baird, President of Pool Solutions, Solenis, said: “Clearon is an important accelerator in our strategic growth road map, and will be a step change in our ability to delight customers and consumers. We’re excited to add Clearon’s impressive portfolio of consumer solutions and remain vigilant in our quest to build the world’s leading company in pool and water care solutions.”
Euan Rellie, Managing Partner, BDA Partners, said: “We’re pleased to have delivered a strong outcome for Clearon and its shareholders. Bryan and the Clearon team have built an excellent business. BDA has known and worked with John Panichella and Platinum for many years; we know that Solenis will be a great partner and owner for this well-positioned asset. The transaction spans two of BDA’s key sectors: Chemicals and Consumer, where we regularly advise innovative, leading players on cross-border transactions worldwide.”
Alex Ditchfield, Director, BDA Partners, said: “We’re glad to have found the ideal strategic partner for the next stage of Clearon's growth. The transaction builds on BDA’s longstanding expertise in the Chemicals and Water Treatment space and demonstrates BDA’s ability to advise Asian shareholders seamlessly on cross-border transactions.”
BDA deal team:
Euan Rellie, Managing Partner, New York
Alex Ditchfield, Director, New York
Stephen Etna, Vice President, New York
Olivia Feng, Associate, New York
Sian Crowder, Analyst, New York
Colton Bucey, Analyst, New York
About Clearon
Clearon Corp. is a specialty chemical manufacturer based in South Charleston, West Virginia. The company’s portfolio includes essential sanitizers and disinfectants for water treatment and household, industrial and institutional applications. The company is committed to the development and manufacturing of essential, sustainable chemistries and novel delivery solutions to the delight of their customers. Clearon is committed to maintaining safe and reliable operations for their customers, employees, and the communities in which they operate. www.clearon.com
About Solenis
Solenis is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals focused on delivering sustainable solutions for water-intensive industries, including the pulp, packaging paper and board, tissue and towel, oil and gas, petroleum refining, chemical processing, mining, biorefining, power, municipal, and pool and spa markets. Owned by Platinum Equity, the company’s product portfolio includes a broad array of water treatment chemistries, process aids and functional additives, as well as state-of-the-art monitoring and control systems. These technologies are used by customers to improve operational efficiencies, enhance product quality, protect plant assets, minimize environmental impact and maintain healthy water. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company has 48 manufacturing facilities strategically located around the globe and employs a team of over 6,000 professionals in 120 countries across five continents. Solenis is a 2022 US Best Managed Company. www.solenis.com
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets. bdapartners.com
