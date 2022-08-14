NCMA Jacksonville Chapter to Host 40th Anniversary Gala
National Contract Management Association (NCMA) Jacksonville Chapter will be hosting its 40th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, August 24th, 6:00PM to 10:00PM at Aloft Jacksonville Tapestry Park.
Jacksonville, FL, August 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hosts Lisa Haggerty and John Prather will lead the event celebrating 40 years of service to the community by NCMA Jacksonville. The evening will include dinner, music, dancing, silent auction, and award presentations.
Tickets are $100 per ticket for NCMA members and Government Employees, $125 per ticket for non-NCMA members.
Sponsorship opportunities are also still available for this event. Please visit the event webpage for more details.
For opportunities to contribute specific silent auction items, please contact Wanda Wallace at wwallace811@gmail.com.
See NCMAJax.org/gala-event for details and ticket sales.
About NCMA JAX
NCMA Jacksonville has been “The Face of NCMA” in Northeast Florida and
Southeast Georgia since 1982. Our chapter area covers a 150-mile radius from Jacksonville, north, to Savannah, GA, west, to Tallahassee, FL, and south, to St. Augustine, FL. Members include federal and state contract managers, commercial contract managers, vendors, and suppliers, as well as contractors, consultants, attorneys, educators, and retirees. More than 25% of our membership live outside the normal area including India, Japan, Okinawa, and at least 20 states, however, virtual webinars allow them to participate in our educational events.
Contact
Amy Halter
800-344-8096
NCMAJax.org
