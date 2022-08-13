Shawn Graves, Owner of Centsible Travel & Vacations Chosen for Special Recognition by Travel Weekly STAR Program
Bowie, MD, August 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Travel Weekly is proud to announce that professional travel advisor Shawn Graves was selected to participate in the STAR (Select Travel Advisor Recognition) Program during its annual CruiseWorld event. STAR participants must meet strict qualifying criteria and demonstrate what it means to be a qualified professional in the travel industry.
CruiseWorld brings together approximately 800 travel industry professionals to participate in certification programs, hear from c-level industry executives, and partake in immersive educational and networking experiences.
The STAR Program works to curate a group of the industry’s most dedicated and professional travel advisors through an application and review process that involves reference checks and an evaluation of current business practices. Those chosen to participate receive complimentary conference registration and complimentary hotel accommodation for two nights, as well as special opportunities to connect one-on-one with suppliers both before and during the event.
"We are proud of being selected to represent our boutique agency which specializes in Destination Weddings, Romance and Family vacaitons. It's an honor to be selected at this prestigious event." - Shawn Graves, Centsible Travel & Vacations
While attending CruiseWorld, Shawn Graves, Owner of Centsible Travel & Vacations will hear keynote addresses on the state of the industry from top travel industry executives. STARs will also learn of cutting-edge destinations and products, tour a variety of the best ships on the water, take part in one-on-one appointments with supplier partners, and form connections with high-level personnel from different travel companies.
All of these valuable experiences combine to keep STAR advisors up to date on the latest industry trends and best practices. This allows them to continue to provide unique itineraries to their clients and exceed client travel expectations.
“Those selected for the STAR Program are incredibly passionate and motivated about this industry,” said Alicia Evanko-Lewis, Executive Vice President, Travel Group Global Events, Northstar Travel Group. “The team vets all applicants to ensure all STAR participants are serious about their business and giving their clients the best possible service. This group of STARs demonstrates the utmost professionalism and we are honored to host them at CruiseWorld.”
This year’s event will be held at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida from November 2-4, 2022, with a one-day Exhibitor Showcase on November 3. For more information, visit cruiseworldshow.com.
About Travel Weekly:
Travel Weekly, the national newspaper of the travel industry, is the most influential provider of news, research, opinion and analysis to the North American travel trade marketplace. In addition to a weekly print publication, TravelWeekly.com, updated several times daily, is the most-visited industry website. Travel Weekly is a division of Secaucus, New Jersey-based Northstar Travel Group, the largest travel business-to-business travel publisher in the world.
Shawn Graves
301-822-2911
centsiblevacations.com
