Slow Down Dolls by Content Consulting Group Reveals Realistic Children at Play Signs in an Effort to Make Neighborhoods Safer for Kids
SlowDownDolls.com is combating residential speeders by putting the images of real children on their signs. Adding reflective sheeting to to light up a silhouette at night. "Setting a new standard for Children at Play signs," one parent says, "We enjoy watching people slow down and stop wondering what our little buddy is holding," says another.
Boca Raton, FL, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The founder of Slow Down Dolls, Content Consulting Group, created the idea after their own daughter was almost hit by a car playing in their yard. "We made this product so no other parent has to feel the way we did," said Content Consulting Group. "It's heartbreaking when you see your child run out into the street and you can't get there fast enough," adding, "For years companies have made products that don't work, drivers still recognize these as signs and ignore them."
The signs are currently being shipped to all 50 states and can be purchased on the company website. For more information or to place an order, visit slowdowndolls.com.
Observing National Road Safety Awareness Week 2022, one innovative company is doing its part ensure safer streets for our nation's littlest pedestrians . Enter: Content Consulting Group with their latest release - the Slow Down Doll - a lifesaving reminder for motorists to drive safely near kids engaged outdoor activities.
