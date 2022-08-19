Slow Down Dolls by Content Consulting Group Reveals Realistic Children at Play Signs in an Effort to Make Neighborhoods Safer for Kids

SlowDownDolls.com is combating residential speeders by putting the images of real children on their signs. Adding reflective sheeting to to light up a silhouette at night. "Setting a new standard for Children at Play signs," one parent says, "We enjoy watching people slow down and stop wondering what our little buddy is holding," says another.