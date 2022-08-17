HypeHorizen Dives Head First Into Apparel
The company is leveraging social media and influencer marketing to sell gamer, esports and streamer-friendly apparel, accessories and swag.
Elk Mills, MD, August 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Streamers, gamers and viewers who can appreciate hype merch will rejoice as HypeHorizen, a competitive esports team known for being the largest group of Hearthstone players in the world, announced today the launch of its new mission to dive into the apparel industry.
The CEO, Mark "VengaDragon" Swanson stated, "After receiving demand from our customers, the community and team members, this new endeavor was born. We will sell more merchandise and swag with the first collection, 'The Elements of Hype', which will entangle everyone in a web of intrigue."
The Elements of Hype is the first collection featuring themed goods around air, fire, water and earth. The mission is to appeal to gamers, esports players, viewers, and fans.
"Many of the game mechanics in our favorite games revolve around these elements, so adding a collection featuring an elemental theme is going to be a hit," said a company representative.
HypeHorizen is a team of 30+ influencers, streamers and gamers involved in Apex Legends, Valorant, Pokemon and Hearthstone. The gaming community is encouraged to join the company newsletter to be the first to know when the collection drops.
About HypeHorizen
Founded in 2020, HypeHorizen is a fast-growing esports team and a stream team. The organization is always looking for competitive talent as well as influencers. HypeHorizen is open to working with up-and-coming streamers and players of all skill levels.
The CEO, Mark "VengaDragon" Swanson stated, "After receiving demand from our customers, the community and team members, this new endeavor was born. We will sell more merchandise and swag with the first collection, 'The Elements of Hype', which will entangle everyone in a web of intrigue."
The Elements of Hype is the first collection featuring themed goods around air, fire, water and earth. The mission is to appeal to gamers, esports players, viewers, and fans.
"Many of the game mechanics in our favorite games revolve around these elements, so adding a collection featuring an elemental theme is going to be a hit," said a company representative.
HypeHorizen is a team of 30+ influencers, streamers and gamers involved in Apex Legends, Valorant, Pokemon and Hearthstone. The gaming community is encouraged to join the company newsletter to be the first to know when the collection drops.
About HypeHorizen
Founded in 2020, HypeHorizen is a fast-growing esports team and a stream team. The organization is always looking for competitive talent as well as influencers. HypeHorizen is open to working with up-and-coming streamers and players of all skill levels.
Contact
HypeHorizenContact
Lucy Ward
+44 (0)20 3289 5333
hypehorizen.com
Lucy Ward
+44 (0)20 3289 5333
hypehorizen.com
Categories